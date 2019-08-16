National Rum Day 2019: Fifteen tropical tipples with a taste of paradise
16 August 2019, 00:01
Whether you want it in a pina colada, daiquiri, with ginger beer or cola or just on the rocks, check out these delicious rums available right now.
Bacardi Coconut, £17.95
Cloven Hoof, £28
Plantation Xaymaca Rum, £33
Don Papa, £32
Aluna Coconut, £24.95
Copalli Rum, £33.50
Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum, £25.50
Appleton Estate Rare Blend, £39
Lugger Rum, £38.50
Jamaica Cove Black Pineapple Rum, £26.60
Pink Pigeon Spiced Rum, £19.99
Sea Dog Spiced Rum, £16.99
The Duppy Share, £25
Union Spice & Sea Salt Rum, £34.96
Echo Falls White Wine and Rum Fusion, £3.99