National Rum Day 2019: Fifteen tropical tipples with a taste of paradise

16 August 2019, 00:01

National Rum Day 2019 is an excuse to indulge your tropical tastes
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Whether you want it in a pina colada, daiquiri, with ginger beer or cola or just on the rocks, check out these delicious rums available right now.

National Rum Day is a great excuse to try a new taste
Bacardi Coconut, £17.95

Cloven Hoof, £28

Plantation Xaymaca Rum, £33

Rum can be used as a base for several delicious cocktails or mixed with fruit juice
Don Papa, £32

Aluna Coconut, £24.95

Copalli Rum, £33.50

Rum, a traditional Jamaican spirit, is brewed from sugar cane
Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum, £25.50

Appleton Estate Rare Blend, £39

Lugger Rum, £38.50

There are different types of rum available, spiced, dark and white
Jamaica Cove Black Pineapple Rum, £26.60

Pink Pigeon Spiced Rum, £19.99

Sea Dog Spiced Rum, £16.99

There are scores of new rum varieties available right now
The Duppy Share, £25

Union Spice & Sea Salt Rum, £34.96

Echo Falls White Wine and Rum Fusion, £3.99

