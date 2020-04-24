Tea-infused cocktails: Delicious and easy recipes to try at home using all sorts of tea

24 April 2020

These tea-infused cocktails are a new way to enjoy a cuppa
These tea-infused cocktails are a new way to enjoy a cuppa. Picture: Getty /Hungry Comms
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

If cups of tea have been getting you through lockdown, you might be in the mood to switch things up. How about these gorgeous tea-infused cocktails?


Iced Tea Cocktails Conker Iced Tea Royal

This iced tea is perfect for an evening in the garden
This iced tea is perfect for an evening in the garden. Picture: Hungry Communications

Ingredients:

35ml Conker Dorset Dry Gin

105ml Earl Grey tea

Dash of lemon juice

1/2 tsp sugar

Slice of lemon to garnish

Ice

Method:

Brew Earl Grey tea and allow to cool as you fill a tumbler with ice and add gin. Top up with cooled Earl Grey tea and add a dash of lemon juice and sugar to taste.

Strawberry Iced Tea

Try substituting the strawberry tea for any fruit infusion for a new twist
Try substituting the strawberry tea for any fruit infusion for a new twist. Picture: Hungry Communications

Ingredients:

35ml Hernö Old Tom Gin

75ml strawberry tea

Strawberries and a slice of lime

Crushed Ice

Method:

Brew strawberry tea and allow to cool. Add Hernö Old Tom Gin to a martini glass with some crushed ice. Top up with the cooled strawberry tea, and garnish with additional strawberries and a slice of lime

Goslings Iced Tea Rum Punch (Jug)

Rum punch gets an English garden glow-up with this recipe
Rum punch gets an English garden glow-up with this recipe. Picture: Hungry Communications

Ingredients:

150ml Goslings Black Seal Rum

100ml lime juice

100ml pineapple juice

50ml lemon juice

100ml simple syrup

400ml freshly brewed black tea

4 drops of The Bitter Truth – Old Time Aromatic Bitters

Ice

Method:

Brew black tea and allow to cool before adding it, and all the other ingredients to a jug and stir. Garnish with lime and pineapple and serve.

Cassis Iced Tea Spritz

The jewel tones of this fruity cocktail make it a feast for all the senses
The jewel tones of the cassis and frambroise spritzes cocktail make them a feast for all the senses. Picture: Hungry Communications

Ingredients:

50ml British Cassis

120ml Green Tea

35ml Lime juice

Soda Water

Ice

Method:

Brew green tea and allow to coo. Add the British Cassis to a bulbous glass and fill with ice, add the dash of lime and top up with soda water. Garnish with blackcurrants and blackberries.

Framboise Iced Tea Spritz

Ingredients:

50ml British Framboise

120ml green tea

35ml lime juice

Soda water

Ice

Method: Brew green tea and allow to cool. Add the British Framboise to a bulbous glass and fill with ice. Add the lime juice and top up with soda water. Garnish with Strawberries and raspberries.

