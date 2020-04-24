Tea-infused cocktails: Delicious and easy recipes to try at home using all sorts of tea

These tea-infused cocktails are a new way to enjoy a cuppa. Picture: Getty /Hungry Comms

By Emma Gritt

If cups of tea have been getting you through lockdown, you might be in the mood to switch things up. How about these gorgeous tea-infused cocktails?



Iced Tea Cocktails Conker Iced Tea Royal

This iced tea is perfect for an evening in the garden. Picture: Hungry Communications

Ingredients:

35ml Conker Dorset Dry Gin

105ml Earl Grey tea

Dash of lemon juice

1/2 tsp sugar

Slice of lemon to garnish

Ice

Method:

Brew Earl Grey tea and allow to cool as you fill a tumbler with ice and add gin. Top up with cooled Earl Grey tea and add a dash of lemon juice and sugar to taste.

Strawberry Iced Tea

Try substituting the strawberry tea for any fruit infusion for a new twist. Picture: Hungry Communications

Ingredients:

35ml Hernö Old Tom Gin

75ml strawberry tea

Strawberries and a slice of lime

Crushed Ice

Method:

Brew strawberry tea and allow to cool. Add Hernö Old Tom Gin to a martini glass with some crushed ice. Top up with the cooled strawberry tea, and garnish with additional strawberries and a slice of lime

Goslings Iced Tea Rum Punch (Jug)

Rum punch gets an English garden glow-up with this recipe. Picture: Hungry Communications

Ingredients:

150ml Goslings Black Seal Rum

100ml lime juice

100ml pineapple juice

50ml lemon juice

100ml simple syrup

400ml freshly brewed black tea

4 drops of The Bitter Truth – Old Time Aromatic Bitters

Ice

Method:

Brew black tea and allow to cool before adding it, and all the other ingredients to a jug and stir. Garnish with lime and pineapple and serve.

Cassis Iced Tea Spritz

The jewel tones of the cassis and frambroise spritzes cocktail make them a feast for all the senses. Picture: Hungry Communications

Ingredients:

50ml British Cassis

120ml Green Tea

35ml Lime juice

Soda Water

Ice

Method:

Brew green tea and allow to coo. Add the British Cassis to a bulbous glass and fill with ice, add the dash of lime and top up with soda water. Garnish with blackcurrants and blackberries.

Framboise Iced Tea Spritz

Ingredients:

50ml British Framboise

120ml green tea

35ml lime juice

Soda water

Ice

Method: Brew green tea and allow to cool. Add the British Framboise to a bulbous glass and fill with ice. Add the lime juice and top up with soda water. Garnish with Strawberries and raspberries.