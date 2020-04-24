Tea-infused cocktails: Delicious and easy recipes to try at home using all sorts of tea
24 April 2020, 13:56
If cups of tea have been getting you through lockdown, you might be in the mood to switch things up. How about these gorgeous tea-infused cocktails?
Iced Tea Cocktails Conker Iced Tea Royal
Ingredients:
35ml Conker Dorset Dry Gin
105ml Earl Grey tea
Dash of lemon juice
1/2 tsp sugar
Slice of lemon to garnish
Ice
Method:
Brew Earl Grey tea and allow to cool as you fill a tumbler with ice and add gin. Top up with cooled Earl Grey tea and add a dash of lemon juice and sugar to taste.
Strawberry Iced Tea
Ingredients:
35ml Hernö Old Tom Gin
75ml strawberry tea
Strawberries and a slice of lime
Crushed Ice
Method:
Brew strawberry tea and allow to cool. Add Hernö Old Tom Gin to a martini glass with some crushed ice. Top up with the cooled strawberry tea, and garnish with additional strawberries and a slice of lime
Goslings Iced Tea Rum Punch (Jug)
Ingredients:
150ml Goslings Black Seal Rum
100ml lime juice
100ml pineapple juice
50ml lemon juice
100ml simple syrup
400ml freshly brewed black tea
4 drops of The Bitter Truth – Old Time Aromatic Bitters
Ice
Method:
Brew black tea and allow to cool before adding it, and all the other ingredients to a jug and stir. Garnish with lime and pineapple and serve.
Cassis Iced Tea Spritz
Ingredients:
50ml British Cassis
120ml Green Tea
35ml Lime juice
Soda Water
Ice
Method:
Brew green tea and allow to coo. Add the British Cassis to a bulbous glass and fill with ice, add the dash of lime and top up with soda water. Garnish with blackcurrants and blackberries.
Framboise Iced Tea Spritz
Ingredients:
50ml British Framboise
120ml green tea
35ml lime juice
Soda water
Ice
Method: Brew green tea and allow to cool. Add the British Framboise to a bulbous glass and fill with ice. Add the lime juice and top up with soda water. Garnish with Strawberries and raspberries.