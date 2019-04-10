The best vegan easter eggs on the UK high street: a definitive ranking
10 April 2019, 15:55 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 16:05
The best vegan easter egg brands: ranked and rated
Easter weekend is fast approaching, and the age-old tradition of spending it cocooned in a duvet eating six easter eggs an hour while watching endless Disney films is truly one of the highlights of the year.
In previous years, however, one of those options wouldn't be available for people who don't - whether by choice or necessity - eat dairy. But many companies are now taking on board that the plant-based diet is growing, and there are now numerous vegan easter eggs on the market.
But are any any good? And which ones are the best? To find out, we got a load of (non-vegan, and very, very sceptical) members of the Heart team to test them out and give them a score out of 10.
And, aside from one person who claimed one of the eggs was the 'worst thing they'd had in their mouth', the overall feeling was that vegan eggs were actually pretty good.
The best vegan easter egg brands available in the UK: a taste test.
NB: All scores are the mean number of all the collated scores from the Heart team.
1) Choc Honeycomb, Buttermilk - £6
7.5/10
Taste (/5): 3.4
Texture (/5): 4.1
Comments:
"Tasted really oaty. Nice."
"The honeycomb might disguise the lack of dairy."
"Best of the bunch."
"Like the crunch"
Click here to shop.
2) Deliciously Dark Smooth Hazelnut, Divine - £5.25
7.3/10
Taste (/5): 3.6
Texture (/5): 3.7
Comments:
"Good - tastes like proper dark chocolate"
"Nice aftertaste"
"Amazing! Creamy and rich - the perfect combo"
Click here to shop.
3) Dark chocolate button egg, Montezuma - £10
6.8/10
Taste (/5): 3.2
Texture (/5): 3.6
Comments:
"Really bitter"
"Lots of taste"
"Great!"
Click here to shop.
4) Salted Caramel, Tesco Finest - £6.50
6.7/10
Taste (/5): 3.3
Texture (/5): 3.4
Comments:
"Beaut - the perfect crunch and melt!"
Click here to shop.
5) Moo Free Dark, Moo Free - £6.99
5.2/10
Taste (/5): 2.2
Texture (/5): 3
Comments:
"Crumbly and doesn't melt."
"Good dark chocolate."
Click here to shop.
6) Dairy Free Organic Egg, Holland & Barrett - £2.00
5.1/10
Taste (/5): 2.6
Texture (/5): 2.5
Comments:
"Odd aftertaste"
Click here to shop.
7) Organic Dairy Free White Chocolate Alternative, So Free - £8.98
3/10
Taste (/5): 1.4
Texture (/5): 1.6
Comments:
"Not sweet"
Click here to shop.