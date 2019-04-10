The best vegan easter eggs on the UK high street: a definitive ranking

The best vegan easter eggs to buy in 2019 (stock image). Picture: Getty

Easter weekend is fast approaching, and the age-old tradition of spending it cocooned in a duvet eating six easter eggs an hour while watching endless Disney films is truly one of the highlights of the year.

In previous years, however, one of those options wouldn't be available for people who don't - whether by choice or necessity - eat dairy. But many companies are now taking on board that the plant-based diet is growing, and there are now numerous vegan easter eggs on the market.

But are any any good? And which ones are the best? To find out, we got a load of (non-vegan, and very, very sceptical) members of the Heart team to test them out and give them a score out of 10.

And, aside from one person who claimed one of the eggs was the 'worst thing they'd had in their mouth', the overall feeling was that vegan eggs were actually pretty good.

NB: All scores are the mean number of all the collated scores from the Heart team.

1) Choc Honeycomb, Buttermilk - £6

7.5/10

Buttermilk Free From Honeycomb Easter Egg. Picture: Buttermilk

Taste (/5): 3.4

Texture (/5): 4.1

Comments:

"Tasted really oaty. Nice."

"The honeycomb might disguise the lack of dairy."

"Best of the bunch."

"Like the crunch"

2) Deliciously Dark Smooth Hazelnut, Divine - £5.25

7.3/10

Deliciously Dark Smooth Hazelnut. Picture: Divine

Taste (/5): 3.6

Texture (/5): 3.7

Comments:

"Good - tastes like proper dark chocolate"

"Nice aftertaste"

"Amazing! Creamy and rich - the perfect combo"

3) Dark chocolate button egg, Montezuma - £10

6.8/10

Montezuma Dark Chocolate Button Egg. Picture: Montezuma

Taste (/5): 3.2

Texture (/5): 3.6

Comments:

"Really bitter"

"Lots of taste"

"Great!"

4) Salted Caramel, Tesco Finest - £6.50

6.7/10

Tesco Finest Free From Salted Caramel Egg. Picture: Tesco

Taste (/5): 3.3

Texture (/5): 3.4

Comments:

"Beaut - the perfect crunch and melt!"

5) Moo Free Dark, Moo Free - £6.99

5.2/10

Moo Free 65% Dark Egg (160g). Picture: Moo Free

Taste (/5): 2.2

Texture (/5): 3

Comments:

"Crumbly and doesn't melt."

"Good dark chocolate."

6) Dairy Free Organic Egg, Holland & Barrett - £2.00

5.1/10

Holland & Barrett Dairy Free Egg. Picture: Holland & Barrett

Taste (/5): 2.6

Texture (/5): 2.5

Comments:

"Odd aftertaste"

7) Organic Dairy Free White Chocolate Alternative, So Free - £8.98

3/10

Plamil So Free White Chocolate Alternative Easter Egg. Picture: So Free

Taste (/5): 1.4

Texture (/5): 1.6

Comments:

"Not sweet"

