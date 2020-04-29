When is McDonalds re-opening after lockdown and which restaurants will open first?

29 April 2020, 16:17

McDonalds are preparing to re-open with new measures in place
McDonalds are preparing to re-open with new measures in place. Picture: Getty

The chain has announced it'll be phasing a return very soon.

We're all missing the fast food restaurant king, McDonald's, as the restaurant shut its doors back on March 23rd when Prime Minister Boris Johnson first announced lockdown.

However, it's been announced by the chain that they will begin to open back stores soon with new safety precautions in place to protect against coronavirus.

When will McDonald's re-open?

The UK boss of McDonald’s has said the restaurant chain is carrying out tests behind closed doors this week in preparation for reopening sites.

The fast-food chain closed all of its restaurants last month in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivals such as Burger King and KFC have reopened their first sites for delivery and takeaway over the past week.

McDonald’s chief executive officer for UK and Ireland, Paul Pomroy, said it decided to close its restaurants temporarily for “the safety of our people and customers” but has recently begun looking at a “potential and limited reopening”.

The restaurant chain said it is engaging with government and trade bodies, as well as listening to employees and customers, to ensure sites are opened “when the time is right”.

Mr Pomroy said the business is “carrying out some operational tests to explore what our reopening might look like” throughout this week.

He added that the tests will include exploring social distancing measures for staff, PPE options and opening in a limited capacity.

McDonald’s provided no details regarding when it intends to re-open its first restaurants for orders from the public.

Mr Pomroy added: “Restarting our business is not an easy task even when reopening in a limited capacity. “We have set ourselves some key criteria for reopening, all of which take time.

"First and foremost ensuring the wellbeing of our people and creating the right environment for them to return to work; secondly ensuring we have enough supply of fresh produce; and finally working in step with government guidelines to ensure the safety of our customers.

“For now we remain closed, and will only reopen when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

Greggs will finally be reopening

Which Greggs stores across the UK are reopening?

This chocolate quiz has left people doubting how much they love their chocolate bars

This viral chocolate bar challenge has left even the biggest chocoholics stumped, but can you figure it out?
These tea-infused cocktails are a new way to enjoy a cuppa

Tea-infused cocktails: Delicious and easy recipes to try at home using all sorts of tea
How to make a giant Crunchie bar

B&M reveal how to make a giant Crunchie bar with four ingredients
They've produced an easy recipe

IKEA reveal how to create their famous Swedish meatballs and sauce

Trending on Heart

Who is in the cast of Normal People?

Normal People cast: Who stars in the new series with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal?

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett first appeared on The Chase in 2009

Mark Labbett net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Celebrities

SORN-ing your car could save you some money

Can you SORN your car during coronavirus lockdown?

Sicily have lost a huge amount of tourism revenue

Sicily will pay for half of your flights if you visit in Autumn 2020
John Lewis are reportedly discussing which stores to keep open following the lockdown across the UK

How many John Lewis stores are closing and which ones will they be?
Martin spoke to some Heart listeners today

Martin Lewis reveals what will happen to your holidays if Government decide to lift travel restrictions

Travel