Is Google down? Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs stop working across the globe

14 December 2020, 12:29 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 12:35
Sites including YouTube, Google and Gmail have stopped working this morning as the cause is still unknown.
Google is among a number of websites and services down this morning.
In the past hour, people across the globe have reported issues using YouTube, Google, Gmail and Google Docs.
There are also reports of Google Homes experiencing issues.
People have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to enquire what the problem is and how long it will last.
At the moment, it is not known when the sites will be working again and what caused the issue in the first place.
The day came. When you can’t even google what happened with google.— Yash Mahesh (@YashMahesh6) December 14, 2020
It’s still 2020.
Now its the time for Aliens👽 And UFOs🛸 To Come..Get Ready
We're in the last level of 2020..#googledown #YouTubeDOWN #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/qByT6KGQan
According to Down Detector, 91 per cent of issues on Google are with log-ins, while eight per cent is through search.
The website also reported that the issues started around 11:30am this morning and continue to cause problems.