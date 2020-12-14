Is Google down? Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs stop working across the globe

Many people are experiencing issues with Google applications. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Sites including YouTube, Google and Gmail have stopped working this morning as the cause is still unknown.

Google is among a number of websites and services down this morning.

In the past hour, people across the globe have reported issues using YouTube, Google, Gmail and Google Docs.

There are also reports of Google Homes experiencing issues.

People are unable to access Gmail and Google Docs . Picture: Google

People have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to enquire what the problem is and how long it will last.

At the moment, it is not known when the sites will be working again and what caused the issue in the first place.

The day came. When you can’t even google what happened with google.



It’s still 2020.



Now its the time for Aliens👽 And UFOs🛸 To Come..Get Ready

We're in the last level of 2020..#googledown #YouTubeDOWN #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/qByT6KGQan — Yash Mahesh (@YashMahesh6) December 14, 2020

According to Down Detector, 91 per cent of issues on Google are with log-ins, while eight per cent is through search.

The website also reported that the issues started around 11:30am this morning and continue to cause problems.

More to follow.