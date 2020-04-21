Can you drive to exercise? Coronavirus lockdown rules for daily runs and workouts

Police have been fining those traveling unnecessarily. Picture: PA

The Government are currently allowing us to do an hour of exercise a day, but what are the restrictions?

We're all cooped up indoors thanks to COVID-19 and it's driving a lot of us up the wall.

However, we are allowed some time outside to do exercise, so it's not all bad, but a lot are left wondering whether or not it's okay to drive somewhere to do your daily exercise.

Can you drive to exercise?

This is an area that a lot are confused about, after different authority figures have stated slightly different things.

It's a case of using common sense, really. If you have a garden, you should use it and not travel in the car to do your exercise.

The Government recently clarified that you should "stay local" for your daily hour of exercise.

The updated guidelines state that anyone exercising outside their home during the lockdown should “not travel unnecessarily”.

They add: "If you have a garden, make use of the space for exercise and fresh air."

Could it result in a fine?

Yes, you can indeed be fined if you're driving an unnecessary amount (ie out of your local area) for exercise as it isn't "essential travel".

If caught by the police without a valid reason, you'll be fined £60 on the spot, which is reduced to £30 if paid in 14 days.

And then if you're caught a second time, the fine will be doubled.

Across the country, roadblocks are being set up and police are creating checkpoints so they can pull over drivers and check if their journeys are essential.

What are the government's rules on driving?

There are no rules banning anybody from driving their car during this time.

However, under the Government's lockdown rules, you can only get in the car for the following reasons:

- shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

- one form of exercise a day - (for example a run, walk, or cycle) - alone or with members of your household

- any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

- travelling to and from work, but only where absolutely necessary and this cannot be done from home

- driving your child to school in addition to commuting if you are a key worker