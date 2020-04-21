Can you drive to exercise? Coronavirus lockdown rules for daily runs and workouts

21 April 2020, 18:00

Police have been fining those traveling unnecessarily
Police have been fining those traveling unnecessarily. Picture: PA

The Government are currently allowing us to do an hour of exercise a day, but what are the restrictions?

We're all cooped up indoors thanks to COVID-19 and it's driving a lot of us up the wall.

However, we are allowed some time outside to do exercise, so it's not all bad, but a lot are left wondering whether or not it's okay to drive somewhere to do your daily exercise.

Can you drive to exercise?

This is an area that a lot are confused about, after different authority figures have stated slightly different things.

It's a case of using common sense, really. If you have a garden, you should use it and not travel in the car to do your exercise.

The Government recently clarified that you should "stay local" for your daily hour of exercise.

The updated guidelines state that anyone exercising outside their home during the lockdown should “not travel unnecessarily”.

They add: "If you have a garden, make use of the space for exercise and fresh air."

Could it result in a fine?

Yes, you can indeed be fined if you're driving an unnecessary amount (ie out of your local area) for exercise as it isn't "essential travel".

If caught by the police without a valid reason, you'll be fined £60 on the spot, which is reduced to £30 if paid in 14 days.

And then if you're caught a second time, the fine will be doubled.

Across the country, roadblocks are being set up and police are creating checkpoints so they can pull over drivers and check if their journeys are essential.

What are the government's rules on driving?

There are no rules banning anybody from driving their car during this time.

However, under the Government's lockdown rules, you can only get in the car for the following reasons:

- shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

- one form of exercise a day -  (for example a run, walk, or cycle) - alone or with members of your household

- any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

- travelling to and from work, but only where absolutely necessary and this cannot be done from home

- driving your child to school in addition to commuting if you are a key worker

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It'll be a while before hairdressers can re-open

When will the hairdressers and salons re-open in the UK?

Beauty

How to report those breaking social distancing rules

How do you report someone for not social distancing?

What is the World Health Organisation?

What does the WHO stand for and what do they do?

The May Bank Holiday dates for 2020 (stock images)

When are the May Bank Holidays this year? The 2020 dates revealed
A food waste list has done viral on Facebook

Woman sparks debate with list of how long different foods keep before going off

Trending on Heart

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now

When was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed?

TV & Movies

David Birtwistle is part of the Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle

Where is Too Hot To Handle's David Birtwistle from in England and what rugby team did he play for?

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Richard Branson's private island Necker Island

Richard Branson’s Necker Island: Where is it and how much is it worth?

Celebrities

The celebs will be teaching core subjects to children across the UK

David Attenborough and Danny Dyer give free Geography and History lessons during lockdown

Celebrities

Neighbours is back filming amid coronavirus

Neighbours to resume filming as set reopens with 'odd' new social distancing rules

TV & Movies