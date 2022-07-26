How to watch the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

26 July 2022, 14:27

What time and channel is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on and how can I watch it?

The Commonwealth Games is set to start later this week, with the Opening Ceremony taking place in Birmingham on Thursday, July 28.

Listen now on Global Player: Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

Among the performers at the ceremony are the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), Duran Duran, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Indigo Marshall, and Gambimi.

The Games will be the first top flight multi-sport event hosted in Britain since the 2014 Glasgow games.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Opening Ceremony.

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday
The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday. Picture: Getty

What channel is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on?

The ceremony will air on BBC One at 7pm. You can also watch it on iPlayer.

It takes place at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham with a live audience of 30,000 people. While the Queen is head of the Commonwealth, she will not be in attendance - but Prince Charles will instead be stepping in.

Duran Duran are among the performers
Duran Duran are among the performers. Picture: Getty

Who will perform at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

The confirmed performers are Duran Duran, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Indigo Marshall, and Gambimi.

Birmingham-based singer Indigo Marshall, 25, told the BBC that she's 'living in a real dream', adding that she'll 'soak up every minute of it'.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?
The Commonwealth Games starts on July 28

When is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022?

Spain looks set to introduce new rules for Brit holidaymakers

Brits travelling to Spain may be asked to prove they can spend £85 a day
How to maximise your annual leave in 2023 (stock images)

How to get 47 days off with just 19 days of annual leave in 2023
The hot temperatures are not over just yet

UK weather: Heatwave temperatures set to return this weekend

Weather

Trending on Heart

Here's where the stars of The Tweenies are now

Here’s where the Tweenies stars are now 20 years after show

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram

Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

Celebrities

Elton and Britney are reportedly releasing a new version of Tiny Dancer

Britney Spears and Elton John 'to release duet of Tiny Dancer next month'

Celebrities

Jamie Allen plays for Halifax FC

What is Love Island star Jamie Allen's net worth?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married in intimate wedding at Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dec Donnelly recently welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly's baby name has a sweet nod to Ant McPartlin

Celebrities

Ellie Goulding's Songs That Define Me

Ellie Goulding admits she loves Harry Styles' music in Heart's Songs That Define Me

Celebrities

Adam Woodyatt has a new job

EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt spotted selling food at a festival two years after quitting soap

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has left social media ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon quits social media with sweet message ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Celebrities

Sue Radford has welcomed another member of the family

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces arrival of 13th grandchild

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon's wedding date revealed

When is Stacey Solomon's wedding date?

Celebrities

Four Love Island stars were dumped last night

Love Island 2022: Who left the villa last night?

TV & Movies

Dec Donnelly has welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly announces birth of baby boy

Celebrities

Christine and Paddy McGuinness have split

Why have Christine and Paddy McGuinness split?

Celebrities