How to watch the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

What time and channel is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on and how can I watch it?

The Commonwealth Games is set to start later this week, with the Opening Ceremony taking place in Birmingham on Thursday, July 28.

Among the performers at the ceremony are the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), Duran Duran, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Indigo Marshall, and Gambimi.

The Games will be the first top flight multi-sport event hosted in Britain since the 2014 Glasgow games.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Opening Ceremony.

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday. Picture: Getty

What channel is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on?

The ceremony will air on BBC One at 7pm. You can also watch it on iPlayer.

It takes place at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham with a live audience of 30,000 people. While the Queen is head of the Commonwealth, she will not be in attendance - but Prince Charles will instead be stepping in.

Duran Duran are among the performers. Picture: Getty

Who will perform at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

Birmingham-based singer Indigo Marshall, 25, told the BBC that she's 'living in a real dream', adding that she'll 'soak up every minute of it'.