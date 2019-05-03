Ikea shoppers are going wild for these £3 blinds that fit any window

The bargain blinds have sent Ikea fans crazy. Picture: Ikea

By Mared Parry

The bargain £3 blinds can be cut to fit any size window and are super simple to install

Ikea's SCHOTTIS blinds have sent bargain hunters into a frenzy due to their ability to fit any window size.

The £3 blinds only come in the colour white but for that price, who's complaining?

The Swedish superstore's handy blinds can be cut to size, making them incredibly handy for those who want some fuss-free matching blinds for the whole house.

The £3 blinds are available online and in-store. Picture: Ikea

They don't require any drilling, making them a quick and easy solution.

SCHOTTIS Pleated Blind in White, £3, Ikea

Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK highlighted how useful the blinds are, and attracted a lot of attention.

The post in the group read: "Lots of our group members have been sharing photos of the £3 Ikea Blind in their homes!

"Perfect for adding some extra privacy for your home"

Some group members shared that they'd used the pleated blinds for doors and also for slim windows, which usually require expensive made-to-measure blinds.

One commented on the post: "I have these all over my house. Love them."

Another added: "I highly recommend the £3 Blinds from Ikea. So easy to put up and look really nice in my little boys room."