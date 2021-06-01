June Lust List: Family events, garden must-haves and delicious food and drinks perfect for sharing

The Heart online team share their favourite new releases this month. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Summer is finally here! And after months of being cooped up indoors, there are loads of reasons to get out and about and socialise... or just hang out at home in the garden and enjoy the sunshine.

LEGO MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures

SkyLion is at the heart of the new MYTHICA zone. Picture: Legoland

Finally we can make proper plans to get out of the house and put a smile on the whole family's face - and grins don't get much bigger than at Legoland!

LEGO MYTHICA is the Windsor park's biggest new zone since it opened 25 years ago, and Heart were invited to have a sneak peek ahead of its grand reopening.

It is jam-packed full of exciting attractions including the UK's First Ever Flying Theatre Ride, The Flight of The Sky Lion.

Plus there are other new rides, an exhilarating drop ride, Fire and Ice Free Fall and Hydra's Challenge which is an epic water ride where you need to steer your own vessel!

One of the highlights for our reviewer was seeing their kids interacting with some of the mythical animals in the new zone - all based on drawings done by real children - through a special app that brought the characters alive in videos that the whole family loved watching again and again!

They were also really impressed with the steps taken to make the entire park covid secure and hygenic in a way that didn't startle youngsters, and reassured adults enough so that everyone could focus on having fun and making memories after a year indoors.

For more information, visit the Legoland website

Hanging egg chair

Imagine getting lost in a good book while cocooned in this! Picture: BRIQ

The BRIQ hanging egg shaped chair is designed for the garden, but is also delightful for conservatories, balconies and smaller courtyard outside spaces.

As well as a stylish rattan design, it comes with grey water-resistant washable cushions, a full height stand and durable long lasting steel base and woven sides.

The egg-shaped chairs were the ‘must have’ of 2020 and are a favourite of Heart favourites Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon!

We think there's nothing better than getting cosy inside one with a good book and a glass or two of vino... and Heart on in the background!

Where to buy: BRIQ, on sale for £279 (RRP £325)

TGI Fridays traybake

Each dessert serves up to 8 people. Picture: TGI Fridays

Enjoy two classic TGI Fridays desserts at home, their iconic Chocolate Fudge Fixation and Chocolate Rocky Road.

The two mouth-watering puds have been reimagined as traybakes that can serve up to eight people and are perfect for taking along to a BBQ, or sharing at a picnic.

Where to buy: Tesco, £4 each

Gold vodka

This bottle really is a show-stopper! Picture: JJ Whitley

JJ Whitley Artisanal Russian Vodka's limited-edition gold bottle will make your home bar truly shine.

Exceptionally balanced with warming spice and a rich, smooth taste, the award-winning spirit is distilled in St Petersburg, Russia and made using only the highest quality Russian wheat and water.

The special gold bottle is to commemorate a gold award win for the brand at the International Wine & Spirit Competition last year.

Where to buy: Available now nationwide in Premier stores and selected Londis, and in Sainsbury’s stores from the 16th June, £16 a bottle.

Black Cow Negroni

Serve chilled over ice with a big wedge of orange. Picture: Black Cow Vodka

The Black Cow team in West Dorset has made a delicious ready to drink Negroni using their special vodka - made with milk from the cows of West Dorset - alongside vermouth, Campari, and a blend of bitters.

Keep it in the fridge, and it'll be ready when you are!

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £21.95

Jack Link's Jerky

Ditch the crisps and reach for the jerky. Picture: Jack Link's

At less than 80 calories per 25g pack, Jack Link’s Jerky is a great snack for meat lovers - and a lower calorie option than crisps or biscuits!

It is a protein-rich option with perfect for afternoon snacking and on-the-go refuelling, or at home or at work.

Where to buy: Available nationwide, £1