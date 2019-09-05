Loch Ness Monster BREAKTHROUGH as scientists reveal creature could just be giant eel

New research reveals the Loch Ness Monster may not be what it seems. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

It turns out the Loch Ness Monster could just be a huge eel, and not the mysterious prehistoric creature people have been searching for for centuries.

Scientists have revealed that the famous beast hiding in the Loch could in fact just be a huge eel.

New Zealand scientists carried out a study to improve our knowledge on living creatures in the Loch Ness by extracting DNA from the water.

From this, they catalogued all living species in the Loch.

The results found no evidence of a creature that is related to that in their environmental–DNA sequence data, which means the theory Nessie is a plesiosaur does not hold up.

Scientists have revealed that the famous beast hiding in the Loch could in fact just be a huge eel. Picture: Getty

They also found no shark or catfish DNA in the Loch, but a great deal of eel DNA.

Geneticist from New Zealand's University of Otago Prof Neil Gemmell explained: "There is a very significant amount of eel DNA. Eels are very plentiful in Loch Ness, with eel DNA found at pretty much every location sampled - there are a lot of them. So - are they giant eels.

"Well, our data doesn't reveal their size, but the sheer quantity of the material says that we can't discount the possibility that there may be giant eels in Loch Ness.

The results found no evidence of a creature that is related to that in their environmental–DNA sequence data. Picture: Getty

“Therefore we can't discount the possibility that what people see and believe is the Loch Ness Monster might be a giant eel."

This is one of the many breakthroughs in Loch Ness Monster history, ever since the first ‘modern’ sighting of the creature in 1930s.