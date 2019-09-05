Loch Ness Monster BREAKTHROUGH as scientists reveal creature could just be giant eel

5 September 2019, 14:48

New research reveals the Loch Ness Monster may not be what it seems
New research reveals the Loch Ness Monster may not be what it seems. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It turns out the Loch Ness Monster could just be a huge eel, and not the mysterious prehistoric creature people have been searching for for centuries.

Scientists have revealed that the famous beast hiding in the Loch could in fact just be a huge eel.

New Zealand scientists carried out a study to improve our knowledge on living creatures in the Loch Ness by extracting DNA from the water.

From this, they catalogued all living species in the Loch.

READ MORE: These are the spiders invading your home this season

The results found no evidence of a creature that is related to that in their environmental–DNA sequence data, which means the theory Nessie is a plesiosaur does not hold up.

Scientists have revealed that the famous beast hiding in the Loch could in fact just be a huge eel
Scientists have revealed that the famous beast hiding in the Loch could in fact just be a huge eel. Picture: Getty

They also found no shark or catfish DNA in the Loch, but a great deal of eel DNA.

Geneticist from New Zealand's University of Otago Prof Neil Gemmell explained: "There is a very significant amount of eel DNA. Eels are very plentiful in Loch Ness, with eel DNA found at pretty much every location sampled - there are a lot of them. So - are they giant eels.

"Well, our data doesn't reveal their size, but the sheer quantity of the material says that we can't discount the possibility that there may be giant eels in Loch Ness.

The results found no evidence of a creature that is related to that in their environmental–DNA sequence data
The results found no evidence of a creature that is related to that in their environmental–DNA sequence data. Picture: Getty

“Therefore we can't discount the possibility that what people see and believe is the Loch Ness Monster might be a giant eel."

This is one of the many breakthroughs in Loch Ness Monster history, ever since the first ‘modern’ sighting of the creature in 1930s.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Ella Morgan

These are the most swiped right Brits on Tinder this year

One woman has shared her hack to cleaning a Pandora bracelet

Women disgusted as GRIME falls off Pandora charm bracelets after trying out simple cleaning hack
Your friend's child will cost you a pretty penny

Your friend's child will cost you over £1,200 for gifts and days out
An Easyjet passenger was forced to fly a plane

EasyJet passenger hailed ‘legend’ as he steps in to fly plane to Spain after pilot went ‘missing’
Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Bruno is returning to Strictly Come Dancing this month

How old is Bruno Tonioli and who is the Strictly judge's partner Jason Schanne?

TV & Movies

Jamie Laing has had to quit Strictly Come Dancing

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly Come Dancing days before launch due to shock injury

TV & Movies

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are expecting their first child together

When is Lucy Mecklenburgh's baby due and how long has she and Ryan Thomas been together?

Celebrities

Gemma and Arg have had a bit of a tough sex life

Gemma Collins blames Arg's weight gain for ruining their sex life

Celebrities

Ant and Dec stormed the This Morning studio

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shell-shocked as Ant and Dec crash This Morning in shock takeover

Celebrities

Sharon was very upset when she found out how her family passed away

Sharon Osbourne breaks down on Who Do You Think You Are? after discovering close family deaths

Celebrities