Lust List: What we're wishing for and treating ourselves to in January

It's a new year, which means there's a whole host of things that have caught our eye... Picture: Getty

Christmas might have come and gone, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to something special to beat the January blues...

Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Did our homes always have a smattering of lint and dust on the floor, or are we just noticing it more now we are spending so much time indoors?

If you feel like you could win a gold medal at the vacuuming Olympics, this gadget might be the best investment you ever made... in your free time and sanity!

This robot vacuum has a built in system that lets it learn the patterns of your home, meaning that it eventually reaches every area that it can access for an efficient and effective clean.

Equipped with high quality brushless motor with 3000 PA suction, the 850T effortlessly collects dust, pet hairs and dirt.

Plus its low height of 2.8" means it can get underneath furniture that normal vacuums can't reach without hauling heavy furniture around.

It's definitely not the cheapest on the market, but can you put a price on freeing up time for yourself.. when you should be hoovering?

Where to buy: Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £279, Amazon

Dimplex Ceramic Fan Heater

The perfect way to stay warm while working from home. Picture: PH

If – like us – you struggle to stay warm while working from home, you need the Dimplex Ceramic Fan Heater.

Forget microwave booties and hot water bottles, simply pop this product by your at-home desk and you'll be warm and much more productive for the day.

The heater comes with a thermostat that constantly monitors the temperature, a handy cool air setting and an automatic shut off system for your peace of mind.

Where to buy: Dimplex Ceramic Fan Heater, £39, at AO.com

Brow HQ Lamination Kit

Transform your brows with the Brow HQ Lamination Kit. Picture: PH

If you're looking to experiment with your look in lockdown, you need to try the Brow HQ Lamination Kit.

Watch your brows go from flat and lifeless to fluffy and bold in a matter of minutes.

With salons shut, there's no time like the present to try some at-home fixes, and with the Brow HQ Lamination Kit you'll be getting six applications in an easy-to-use kit costing only £40.

The step-by-step instructions couldn't be easier to follow and you won't believe the transformation your brows can have!

Where to buy: Brow HQ Lamination Kit, £40

The Comfy

We're planning to live in The Comfy until the end of lockdown. Picture: PH

With millions still working from home, it's time we elevated our comfort with Amazon's top-seller The Comfy.

An item spotted on the likes of Lizzo, The Comfy is the perfect item to keep you warm, cosy and comfortable while you're sat at your desk or on the sofa.

Basically a blanket you can wear, The Comfy comes in a range of colours and prints and is the only thing we need to get through the January blues.

Where to buy: The Comfy, £38.99, Amazon

Creature Jewellery

Update your jewellery collection with the beautiful Lisbon Necklace. Picture: PH

If you love to stay on trend – even in lockdown – then we know you're jewellery collection will need an update.

This month, we're loving the pieces from Creature Jewellery, and in particular the gorgeous Lisbon Necklace.

Available in sterling silver or 24 karat gold plating, the simple chain is the perfect accessory to any outfit.

Where to buy: Lisbon Necklace by Creature Jewellery, £85

Silentnight bedding and accessories

A new year calls for some fresh new bedding. Picture: PH

Add a splash of colour with this Ochre Waffle Throw. Picture: PH

A new year calls for new bedding, and we've found the perfect set for you.

The Silentnight Pure Cotton Duvet Set comes in single, double, king and super king, and will ensure you a great night sleep.

The set is available in a range of colours, but we personally love the simple and classic white sheets.

Team them with the Silentnight Waffle Fleece Pom Pam Throw in colour Ochre for the perfect bedroom setup.

Where to buy: Silent night bedding and throw, from £15.99, from Sleepy People

Walking clothes by TOG24

Stay warm – and fashionable – this winter. Picture: PH

With more people than ever enjoying walks and runs during lockdown, it's important we are wrapping up warm during the cold months.

If you're looking for some walking bits that keep you warm – but also look great – check out the collection from TOG24.

Currently having a sale, the brand is the go-to place for cosy coats, insulting layers and comfy loungewear.

This month, we're loving the Askham Insulated Jacket, the Willerby Sweat Pants and the Shire Fleece Jacket – all perfect for staying warm through the start of the year.

Where to buy: Various prices from Tog24