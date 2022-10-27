Man who pretends to be a dead body for 321 days lands role on CSI

Josh Nalley has landed himself a job after he posted videos on TikTok of him pretending to be dead.

A man has gone viral after he posted a TikTok video every day for 321 days pretending to be dead.

Josh Nalley from Kentucky has been playing dead for a year in pursuit of a TV role, sharing videos of himself on @living_dead_josh in all different locations.

And he finally got his wish in July as CSI: Vegas got in touch and offered him the chance to play a dead body in one of their episodes.

The 42-year-old has since explained that he had no acting experience but with practise has learned how to convincingly play a corpse.

Josh Nalley has gone viral for pretending to be dead. Picture: TikTok @living_dead_josh

He told Courier Journal: "I don't like speaking on camera, but I can lie there and act like I am dead pretty easily.

"Having done more than 300 of these posts, I have progressed and gotten better. At first, you could see me breathing, or the fake blood looked really bad."

"I have gotten rid of using the blood and gotten better at holding my breath."

Josh said he got the idea after seeing a woman posting about hot sauce on TikTok and getting offers from retailers.

This inspired him to see if he could do the same thing with playing a dead body on TV.

Josh Nalley has now got a job on CSI. Picture: TikTok @living_dead_josh

He went on to explain that the key to a convincing shot was for there to be some movement in the background and foreground so it didn't just look like the photo.

Josh has no plans to quit his day job as a restaurant manager but has since received more offers to play a dead body for other shows.

After he bagged his role, one fan wrote: “YESSSSSSSSS IT FINALLY HAPPENEDDDDD.”

“Omg congrats!!!!!! Finally!!!,” said someone else, while a third added: “Followed since Day 1 glad to see it’s finally coming true.”

Luckily for fans, Josh is still posting videos of himself pretending to be dead.