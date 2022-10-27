Man who pretends to be a dead body for 321 days lands role on CSI

27 October 2022, 13:23 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 13:33

Josh Nalley has landed himself a job after he posted videos on TikTok of him pretending to be dead.

A man has gone viral after he posted a TikTok video every day for 321 days pretending to be dead.

Josh Nalley from Kentucky has been playing dead for a year in pursuit of a TV role, sharing videos of himself on @living_dead_josh in all different locations.

And he finally got his wish in July as CSI: Vegas got in touch and offered him the chance to play a dead body in one of their episodes.

The 42-year-old has since explained that he had no acting experience but with practise has learned how to convincingly play a corpse.

Josh Nalley has gone viral for pretending to be dead
Josh Nalley has gone viral for pretending to be dead. Picture: TikTok @living_dead_josh

He told Courier Journal: "I don't like speaking on camera, but I can lie there and act like I am dead pretty easily.

"Having done more than 300 of these posts, I have progressed and gotten better. At first, you could see me breathing, or the fake blood looked really bad."

"I have gotten rid of using the blood and gotten better at holding my breath."

Josh said he got the idea after seeing a woman posting about hot sauce on TikTok and getting offers from retailers.

This inspired him to see if he could do the same thing with playing a dead body on TV.

Josh Nalley has now got a job on CSI
Josh Nalley has now got a job on CSI. Picture: TikTok @living_dead_josh

He went on to explain that the key to a convincing shot was for there to be some movement in the background and foreground so it didn't just look like the photo.

Josh has no plans to quit his day job as a restaurant manager but has since received more offers to play a dead body for other shows.

After he bagged his role, one fan wrote: “YESSSSSSSSS IT FINALLY HAPPENEDDDDD.”

“Omg congrats!!!!!! Finally!!!,” said someone else, while a third added: “Followed since Day 1 glad to see it’s finally coming true.”

Luckily for fans, Josh is still posting videos of himself pretending to be dead.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

"Basher is so gorgeous and is doing so well."

6ft tall Mastiff finally finds forever home after two-year wait

Panicked parents have hit back at the potential plans.

Schools to consider four-day week to save money

A man has said he doesn't regret standing in front of little girl at Disney World

Man has 'no regrets' after upsetting little girl at Disney World by blocking her view

Bianca is the first plus-size Disney protagonist

Disney praised for debuting first 'plus-size' female lead character

Bus drivers thanked 37 times a day on average.

Bus drivers most praised UK workers – getting 37 thank yous a day

Trending on Heart

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they don't give their kids Christmas presents

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't give their children any Christmas presents

Celebrities

The British actor appeared on screen for 31 minutes across eight films.

Tom Felton was paid £14 million to appear in Harry Potter for 31 minutes

TV & Movies

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed ahead of new series

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured and confirmed line up

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher on This Morning

Sweet moment Phillip Schofield reunites with Gordon the Gopher after 37 years

This Morning

The former Boyzone star’s youngest child Mia graduated from Dublin City University this week.

Boyzone's Keith Duffy 'proudest parent' as daughter with autism graduates

Celebrities

Miriam Margolyes has revealed how much she was paid for Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes 'grumbled' about how much she was paid for Harry Potter

TV & Movies

Morrisons is offering customers a free hot meal

Supermarkets to offer customers a free hot meal when they 'Ask for Henry'

Gordon and Tilly Ramsey join Charlotte Church and Luke Evans for Gogglebox special.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 cast: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly join line-up

Gogglebox

Chanita Stephenson has opened up about MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson denies claims show is 'fake'

Lola Pearce will die in EastEnders

EastEnders star Danielle Harold opens up about leaving Lola Pearce role

TV & Movies

The stars of I'm A Celebrity have been spotted in Australia

I’m a Celebrity campmates confirmed as they're spotted in Australia ahead of show

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Parts of the iconic set have been destroyed as storms hit the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity chaos as camp closes after storm hits

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A snake was found in a house in Essex

Woman wakes up from nap to find 3ft snake slithering through her bedroom window

There could be another death in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who is next to die as Cain Dingle discovers Chas affair

TV & Movies