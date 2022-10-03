McDonald's Happy Meals for adults: Will they be coming to the UK?

Happy Meals for adults are not coming to the UK. Picture: Alamy

McDonald's fans 'can't sleep at night' after it was revealed Happy Meals won't be made for adults.

McDonald's has revealed some devastating news about their Happy Meals over the weekend.

Last week it was announced that the fast food giant would be selling Happy Meals for adults in the US, with hopes it would also be coming to the UK.

But will the UK start selling Adult Happy Meals? Here’s what we know…

McDonald's has confirmed there will be no adult Happy Meal. Picture: Alamy

Will there be McDonald's Happy Meals for adults?

Unfortunately, UK McDonald's will not be rolling out Happy Meals for adults, with bosses confirming the sad news.

Manchester Evening News contacted the company, with a spokesperson telling them: "We have no plans to roll this out in the UK."

And the news hasn’t gone down well with fans, as one person wrote on Twitter: “i think only McDonald's adult happy meal can make me happy now.”

There will be no adult Happy Meals in the UK. Picture: Alamy

"Absolutely devastating. [...] I won’t sleep at night knowing I won't get an adult happy meal,” said another person, while a third added: "That doesn't make me HAPPY at all."

A fourth said: "I'd still buy the kids one for myself I've been having them for years,” while a fifth added: "Happy meals aren't just for kids, it says ‘happy meal.’”

This comes after the fast-food chain’s first-ever Happy Meal for adults was released in the US today.

The “Cactus Plant Flea Market Box” is the result of a collaboration between McDonald’s and fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM).

The box looks different than the usual Happy Meal and comes with your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece nuggets plus a medium Fries and drink.

There will also be one of four collectible toys designed by CPFM, including the classic McDonald’s characters Birdie, Grimace and the Hamburglar.

The fourth figurine is ‘Cactus Buddy!,’ a character based on one of the fashion label’s graphics.