How to do the Money Saving Boiler Challenge and save hundreds off your bill

13 January 2023, 11:40

How to save money on your energy bills
How to save money on your energy bills. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What is the Money Saving Boiler Challenge and how much money can it save you?

With energy bills at an all time high, most of us are looking for ways to cut costs this winter.

And now one charity has come up with the Money Saving Boiler Challenge, which could potentially save you hundreds.

It has even been championed by Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, who said it’s ‘well worth everybody doing’.

But what is the Money Saving Boiler Challenge and how do you do it? Find out everything…

Here's how you can reduce your energy bill
Here's how you can reduce your energy bill. Picture: Getty Images

What is the Money Saving Boiler Challenge?

Introduced by charity Nesta, the challenge sees households change the temperature on their combi boilers in order to save money.

According to Nesta: “Combi boilers work best when they heat the water that goes to the radiators at 60°C or below (this is called the ‘flow temperature’)”.

Many boilers could be on a higher temperature than recommended, which means energy is consistently being wasted.

By turning down the flow rate or flow temperature to 60°C or below, this is a more efficient setting than the standard 70°C to 80°C.

This will put combi boilers in ‘condensing mode’, which will allow it to ‘recover heat that would otherwise be lost so that it runs more efficiently’.

Reducing the temperature on your boiler could save you money
Reducing the temperature on your boiler could save you money. Picture: Alamy

So while radiators will still heat up to their usual temperature, they will take slightly longer.

This isn’t possible for all boilers and doesn’t work if you have a hot water tank, but it could help thousands of people.

How much could the Money Saving Boiler Challenge save?

According to the Money Saving Boiler Challenge website, the average household could save more than £100 per year in energy costs.

They explain: “We estimate that a medium-sized household (12,000 kWh of annual gas consumption) would reduce its annual gas consumption by 9.1% when lowering flow temps from 80°C to 60°C. This saving equates to 1,089 kWh of gas, which, at 10.3p per kWh of gas (the Energy Price Guarantee unit rate for gas), equates to £112.

Martin Lewis has championed the Money Saving Boiler Challenge
Martin Lewis has championed the Money Saving Boiler Challenge. Picture: ITV

“A high-use household uses 17,000 kWh of gas every year. This equates to a £159-a-year saving from lowering flow temperatures from 80°C to 60°C.”

Martin Lewis has championed the tip on his ITV show, telling viewers last year: "Now I’ve talked about this one before - The Money Saving Boiler Challenge - nothing to do with me.

"This is a website that takes you through - if you’ve got a combi boiler, that the vast majority of you do - how to turn down the flow rate.

“You can turn this down, it won’t affect the heat of your house, it will still be the same temperature. It won’t affect your hot water temperature, it might take slightly longer to get up to the maximum temperature but it can get £100 a year off your bill and is well worth everybody doing.”

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a LBD from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black mini dress from Ted Baker

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed a huge broadband hike

Martin Lewis' two month price rise warning to anyone who has broadband

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her skirt from the high street

Celebrities

The supermarket chain (not pictured) has introduced 'chatty checkouts' to help end loneliness

Dutch supermarket introduces checkouts for people who like to chat

Holly Willoughby is wearing a brown skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown faux leather skirt

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Austin Butler thanked Lisa Marien Presley during his Golden Globes acceptance speech

Austin Butler's tribute to Lisa Marie Presley goes viral following tragic death

Celebrities

Will Young is in the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed

TV & Movies

A woman has gone viral after marrying her duvet

Woman who married her duvet says it’s the ‘most intimate’ relationship of her life

TV & Movies

Ellie Spencer has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

How old is Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence and what is her job?

TV & Movies

Lisa Presley has passed away at the age of 54

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54

Celebrities

The Traitors US is going to be airing on the BBC

The Traitors US: Who is in the cast and how can I watch it?

TV & Movies

Tanya Manhenga on Love Island 2023

How old is Love Island star Tanya Manhenga and what is biomedical science?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon says she could give birth 'any minute' as she opens up about pregnancy

Stacey Solomon says she could give birth 'any minute' as she opens up about pregnancy

Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay previously opened up about his children

Why Gordon Ramsay won’t leave any of his money to his children

Celebrities

Gogglebox's Mary has opened up about starring on the show

Gogglebox’s Mary opens up about ‘minor’ payment for Channel 4 show

Gogglebox

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Calebb is played by Will Ash in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Will Ash's life away from Caleb - including Coronation Street star cousin

TV & Movies

People have spotted an issue with Rose's hair in the new Titanic poster

Titanic fans left baffled by Rose's hair in film's 25th anniversary poster

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has said she 'isn't superwoman'

Pregnant Stacey Solomon praises eldest boys saying she ‘couldn’t do it without them’

Celebrities

Lana Jenkins used to date Owen Warner

Inside Love Island star Lana Jenkins’ romance with I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner

TV & Movies