Morning sickness pill has been approved for use in the UK

Doctors will soon be able to prescribe a pill to combat morning sickness. Picture: PA

A morning sickness pill for pregnant women can soon be prescribed in the UK for the first time.

The pill, called Xonvea, is the first of its kind to alleviate symptoms of vomiting and nausea during pregnancy and is taken two to four times a day.

Many British women suffer from morning sickness and for the past few years pregnant women in the USA and Canada have been able to have access to this 'wonder' pill.

Finally doctors in the UK will be able to prescribe the pill as of summer 2019 after testing found it to be 23% more effective than placebo treatments.

Kate Middleton has suffered from acute morning sickness during her pregnancies. Picture: PA

Doctors reluctance to introduce the pill in this country stems from the wake of the thalidomide scandal in the 50s as this new drug wasn't tested on pregnant women initially.

It has now undergone trials on pregnant women and bodies such as the British Pregnant Advisory Service are backing the new method of treatment.

The pill has already been used by 30 million women worldwide during the last 40 years.