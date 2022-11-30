Exhausted mum sends apologetic note to neighbours ahead of sleep training her baby

30 November 2022, 12:27

New parents sent their neighbour a letter
New parents sent their neighbour a letter. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter KittyBeeJr
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

New parents reduced their neighbours to tears when they sent a thoughtful note.

In a sweet gesture to her neighbours, one mum sent them a letter of warning ahead of sleep training her baby.

The exhausted parent and her partner left the note on each of their neighbours' doors explaining that they were attempting the "cry-it-out" method.

In the letter, the anonymous mum apologised in advance, even inviting them to pop in for milk, sugar, egg or tequila if they should need it.

"Apartment 207 here. I regret to inform you that we have begun sleep training our son,” it started.

Exhausted parents' apologetic note
Exhausted parents' apologetic note. Picture: Twitter/@KittyBeeJr

"After many sleepless nights thanks to the dreaded 4-month sleep regression, we have decided it is time to start the cry-it-out method.

"If you hear the cries please pray for me and know I am also crying and going insane.

"I’m very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you, let’s hope it doesn’t last long."

She went on to say they were testing the method for four days and then if it didn’t work, they were going to have a break for a week or two and try again.

It continued: "Please know I am not neglecting him, but I will let him try to self-soothe for 45-60 minutes at a time during this period.

Parents sent a note to their neighbours after trying the cry-it-out method
Parents sent a note to their neighbours after trying the cry-it-out method. Picture: Alamy

"I will be in the room every 5-10 minutes to reassure him he is not alone and is okay.

"If you start to feel hatred towards us just give us a friendly knock on the door and I will bring you a shot of tequila to mend our neighbor-ship.

"It’s cheap tequila but it will calm your nerves, it’s been tested and proven to work by yours truly.

"Any-how keep us in your prayers and turn the TV volume up.

"If you need milk, sugar, or eggs we have some. And tequila too just swing by."

They signed the letter off from "tired and sorry neighbours."

A mum has warned her neighbours about her cry-it-out method
A mum has warned her neighbours about her cry-it-out method. Picture: Alamy

The sweet note has since been shared on Twitter by one of the neighbours, with a caption reading: "Neighbours left this on the door... I'm gonna bake them some cookies.”

Unsurprisingly, the letter has attracted plenty of comments, with one person writing: "With a note like that I would not care what they do.”

"We need more neighbours like them in the world,” commented someone else.

What is the cry-it-out method?

According to Pampers, the cry-it-out sleep-training method (also known as the CIO method) involves letting your little one cry on their own until they fall asleep, without intervention from the parent or carer.

But in practice, the method can take on a few different forms. In addition to the standard

Find out more here.

