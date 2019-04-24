This new PizzaExpress revamp makes the Italian restaurant look unrecognisable

24 April 2019, 15:52

The re-designed branch is uber stylish. Picture: Pizza Express
By Mared Parry

They've also introduced a brand new menu for spring

Popular Italian restauraunt PizzaExpress have re-designed their Langham Place branch and it is a world away from the design you'd normally associate with the brand.

While the restaurant is typically adorned in shades of blue, white and marble, their newly designed branches are being given a trendy art-deco makeover.

The kitchen is entirely gold and takes centre stage in the busy restaurant. Picture: PizzaExpress

A completely brand new concept for the brand, the kitchen has been repositioned to take centre-stage at the heart of the restaurant, bringing the theatre of pizza-making to the fore.

A golden kitchen is accompanied by white marble tables and teal and rose furnishings in the main dining are which make the space warm and inviting for up to 137 diners.

There's also a brand new bar that can seat up to 30 people. Picture: PizzaExpress
The new design comes in time for a brand new Spring menu. Picture: PizzaExpress

The brand new menu introduces new cocktails as well as delicious pizzas.

A ‘Peroni Spritz’ will combine Aperol, grapefruit and the crisp taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro and the brand new ‘Bloody Mary’ uses a base of the pizzeria’s fresh passata.

Amongst the new menu additions are the Barbacoa pizza, which combines barbacoa beef with smoky chipotle salsa which will entice those with a taste for flavour that packs a punch and the Vegan Mezze combines chargrilled aubergine, spicy harissa and creamy hummus to bring an Italian twist on a Mediterranean classic.

