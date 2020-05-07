Survey reveals 90 per cent of parents don't want schools to re-open one lockdown is eased

The majority of parents won't be happy if their children have to return to school anytime soon.

It's recently been revealed that a whopping nine of of 10 parents wouldn't be happy if their children had to return to school once lockdown is eased.

A survey ran by charity Parentkind revealed the shocking statistic as the organisation and teaching unions signed a joint letter to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson asking him not to “rush into decisions”.

The survey was released last night by the BBC, and they expect a full report including all the findings to be revealed at some point today.

Chief Executive of Parentkind, John Jolly said: "Overwhelmingly parents tell us that they do not want their children to go back to school until it is safe to do so, with most wanting clarity on when this could be.

“It is vital that parents’ voices are heard and shape government action.”

National Education Union general secretary Kevin Courtney is calling for key criteria to be met before any return, and he said: “We agree with parents that schools should not return until it is safe to so."

He continued: "We all want some sort of normality, we all want children and young people to be back in school.

"What we do not want is a rushed return that ignores the potential risks to students, their families, school staff and wider society

“For the Government to gain the trust of parents and school staff they must meet the reasonable five tests that the NEU, supported by Parentkind, have asked to be met.

"Failure to do so is risking the prolonged threat of this pandemic for the whole of society.”