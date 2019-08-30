Half of parents can’t answer these five 11+ questions correctly, but how well will you do?

By Alice Dear

Eleven year olds must pass the 11+ test in order to get into grammar schools, but would you make it in?

A new study has found that half of parents can’t answer five questions from the 11+ test correctly.

2,000 parents took the test, in which they were asked five questions about a variety of subjects.

The results showed that only 54 per cent of the 2,000 answered the five questions correctly.

But how well will you do? Test yourself with the questions below:

Question 1

Which of these decimals has the lowest value?

4.2 / 4.215 / 4.125 / 4.129 / 4.51

Question 2

Which symbol is missing from the matrix below?

Solve the Matrix. Picture: Eleven Plus

Question 3

Five children were waiting in a queue: Amira, Byron, Carmen, Darius and Ellen.

Amira was standing three places from Byron and next to Carmen. Darius stood between Byron and Ellen.

Byron was standing at the back of the queue. Who was standing at the front?

Question 4

Which of these is not a square number?

49 / 10 / 9 / 64 / 16

Question 5

In these questions you have to choose the best word to complete the sentence so that it makes sense and is written in correct English:

The young boy's skateboard went _________ down the steep, bumpy hill

A. Rushed

B. Fastly

C. Smoothly

D. Speedily

E. Slowly

Find the answers below.

Children will have to past the test to get into grammar schools. Picture: Getty

The answers:

1. 4.125

2. B

3. Carmen

4. 10

5. Speedily