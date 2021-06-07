Five films you can finally watch in the cinema with your family this summer

7 June 2021, 06:00

Who doesn't love a trip to the cinema?
Heart reporter

There’s no better place to experience the magic of film with your friends and family than the cinema - and there's loads of brilliant new releases to look forward to...

There’s never been a better time to  experience the best new releases in the environment they were made for – your local cinema. 

And with cinemas following strict covid guidelines to keep audiences safe during their visit, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the movie!

Only the cinema offers the full film experience - spectacular visuals, state-of-the-art immersive sound and great special effects - and a huge tub of popcorn to share.

What are you waiting for? Book tickets now for your local cinema and lose yourself in a film.

Here are five fantastic family films out now or very soon...

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Despite his efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits.

Once he adventures out of the garden Peter finds himself in a world where mischief is appreciated, but soon his family come to bring him home.

Out now

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac's Pack is back, like you've never seen them before in the final chapter of Hotel Transylvania.

Out July 23.

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Out August

Cruella

A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, 101 Dalmatians.

Set in 1970s London, we see how a chance encounter between a rich fashionista and a hopeful young fashion designer sets one of them on a path to pure evil...

Out now

The Croods 2: A New Age

Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs.

Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder...

Out July 16

For more information about fantastic films coming to the UK, visit Love Cinema

