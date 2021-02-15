Surviving lockdown half-term: Outdoor and indoor activity ideas and films to keep the kids busy

By Alice Dear

Struggling to keep the children busy during this half-term due to lockdown? We have some ideas to make this week a lot more exciting for them and you.

While many parents out there will be happy that half-term brings a break from homeschooling, others will be dreading long days of keeping their little ones busy.

While you can't head to the cinema, the shops or anywhere really, there's still a lot that can be done to keep your kids entertained.

We've put together a list of some outdoor and indoor activity ideas – as well as some great family film suggestions available on streaming sites:

Outdoor activities

Bird spotting

Make your daily walk with the kids a little more exciting with a bird hunt.

Make a list of all the birds you might find during your outing, along with pictures, and make a game out of who can find the most.

When you get home, take some time to learn about the birds you've seen on the adventure.

Tree tracking

Get to know your local area better with some tree tracking.

Using the Tree ID app, you can learn all about the trees in your local park or national park site.

Once the kids have got the hang of it, get them to guess the type of trees and hold old they are.

Grow some vegetables

If you have a garden, now is a great time to get outside and teach kids all about growing your own produce.

Start with something simple, and make a lockdown project out of it.

Watching fruit and veg grow will make it all the more exciting when it comes to cooking with them.

Indoor activities

Painting Pebbles

If your kids love getting creative, try pebble panting.

On your daily walk, pick up some of the best ones you see, and give them a wash when you get home.

Set your kids out with some paints and let them create special images on the pebbles – we recommend rainbows, flowers and sweet messages.

Once they're dry, pop them around your local area for people to find – it will brighten their day!

Writing letters and card making

If like so many others, your kids haven't been able to see friends, aunts, uncles and grandparents for months, take some time to make something special for them.

Get out all your crafting goodies and let your kids create cards that will cheer people up.

Once they're posted and arrive at their destination, get the person to send a picture of them with the card so your kids can see how happy it made someone.

Make a family tree

A family tree is a great way to get your kids learning out their relatives while being creative.

Create a tree with the children using paper and other crafts and then work together to map out everyone in their family.

If your kids love drawing, get them to draw pictures of each family member.

Obstacle course in the house

If you don't mind your house looking untidy for a day, use you furniture, pillows and anything else lying around the house to create an obstacle course.

If you have a garden, you can even lead the route outside.

Get creative with the course for the children using pillows as 'stones' in a crocodile-infected waters and chairs as 'tunnels' from room to room.

Film ideas for the whole family

Disney Plus:

Soul

Mary Poppins Returns

Onward

Toy Story 1, 2, 3 and 4

Tangled

Moana

Coco

Netflix:

Matilda

Despicable Me

How to train your dragon

Charlotte's Web

Cats & Dogs

Amazon Prime: