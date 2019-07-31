Four inventive arts and crafts creations you can make from household items

These fun projects will entertain you and the kids. Picture: Getty

We've got oodles of inspiration for fun craft projects you can enjoy with the kids this summer.

Summer holidays bring with them multiple opportunities to have fun and get creative - but if you're stuck for inspiration, you've come to the right place.

All you need to make these fun craft projects are some old, unwanted or ready to be recycled items from around the house, some glue and crafty things to decorate, and some scissors.

Please remember adult supervision is required when using scissors, or a needle and thread.

Sock puppets

Sock puppets are easy to make, and fun to play with. Picture: Getty

The next time you have a clear out, keep hold of those odd or unpaired socks... they're ideal for making sock puppets.

A classic pastime that can involve the whole family from toddler to grandparent, all you need are socks, glue, buttons, pipecleaners and other bits and bobs to decorate your new friend.

Once your creations have dried, why not ask the youngsters to put on a sock puppet show for the whole family?

Box mask

A cardboard box can be transformed in to all sorts of creatures. Picture: Getty

Collect boxes of different sizes from supermarkets and use them to make masks.

Whether you simply carefully cut out teeth to turn a box in to a T-Rex head (pictured), or paint and embellish them with other items to make robots, cats or aliens, there's no limit to what those boxes could become.

Spoon family

Let your kids decorate a wooden spoon and see who they come up with! Picture: Getty

Don't have any old socks to hands? Why not give a spoon a new lease of life?

Paint your wooden spoon and wait to dry - then the fun can really begin!

Let kids design a face on to their spoon, adding woollen or thread hair, hats, ribbon or whatever crafty stuff you have available to give each of them personality.

Toilet roll town

Toilet rolls can become people, animals or buildings with a bit of imagination. Picture: Getty

If you have space, keep hold of used up toilet rolls, they are great for last-minute craft projects.

With a bit of glue, imagination and adult supervision, they can become people, pets or buildings!

If your kids love dragons and princesses, why not try and create a towering fantasy castle from a bag of spent toilet rolls?

