'Lazy' mum slammed for only bathing kids three times a week as 'it won't kill them'

8 November 2019, 12:46

Constance is known for her liberal laid back approach
Constance is known for her liberal laid back approach. Picture: Instagram

The Aussie blogger has opened up about how she 'cuts corners' with her big brood.

A mummy blogger has come under fire after she opened up about her very relaxed approach to parenting her six children.

Constance Hall, from Perth has amassed and impressive 410,000 followers on her Instagram, where she frequently shares videos and shots of her family life, along with plenty of sassy statements littered with swear words.

READ MORE: Defiant plus-size blogger slams people who call her a 'whale'

But in an article she wrote for Mamamia, the Aussie revealed how since having a large family of six children she's had to cut a few corners to "survive".

Speaking about her cleaning habits for the kids, she said: "They don’t have to bath or shower every day.

"They can quite often skip that part of the routine if it’s getting everyone down.

"I’m like, “Fine, stinky, go to school and gross everyone out.

"I mean some kids like it and some adults like it, I personally can’t be f**ked bathing everyone every night.

"I know it makes them look more loveable when they are all clean and smell fresh, but really, skipping a night bath or morning shower a couple of times a week won’t kill them."

Constance often speaks about how her parenting methods are criticised and how many people will troll her "lazy" approach.

One of her recent posts read: "How could she? Look like that? spell like that? Talk so openly about her past and all the beds she’s slept or not slept in? Let her hair knot like that? Raise her children like that? Let her house mess like that? Share her opinions like that? How could she? Take pride in all of that mess." explaining the hate she often receives.

But it doesn't phase Constance, as in her article she carries on to go into details about her approach to other day to day household tasks.

Constance explained "dishes are the worst part" of dinner.

"Feast with your hands... I often put [out] a huge pile of vegetables along with another plate of sliced meat or whatever you’re making".

She also advised picnic dinners for a cheaper option that "gets it done" and out of the way.

One of Constance's other 'tips' was for her to invite flatmates into the family home if you can get the children to all share.

"If you are fortunate enough to have a spare room or can convince your kids to all share, then you need a flat mate – single mums, couples, everyone."

She continued: "My kids get to learn all about other people, form connections, learn stories and I get a break.

"Most of the time my kids don’t even need to be ‘looked after’ – they have their own sh*t to do – I just need someone here to keep them safe if I duck out, and to keep me sane when my partner isn’t around."

What do you think of Contsance's controversial approach to parenting?

