'Precious' mum slams mother-in-law for posting pictures of her baby without permission

The concerned mother posted her query on Mumsnet, hoping to get advice from other parents.

A mother has been called "overly sensitive" after she took to the web to slate her mother in law.

Posting on the parenting forum, Mumsnet, the anonymous woman detailed her situation, where she's been left furious with her mother in law for posting a picture of her baby son on the internet, without her permission.

Writing on the forum, the mother asked: "Am I unreasonable to feel very angry that my MIL [mother in law] changed her cover photo to a huge picture of my baby’s face without asking me first?"

She continued: "I have never posted anything about my pregnancy or my baby on Facebook and I feel if anything does get uploaded onto social media/the internet it should be my decision.

"You can view someone's cover photo whether their profile is private or not so I feel it was very intrusive of her.

"Especially as I have no control over her friends list or her privacy settings."

As well as this, the mum also uploaded another picture of her son with other family members and felt hurt by the fact she wasn't acknowledged in the post.

She wrote: "She also uploaded a photo of her holding my son, sat with her daughter and my partner (baby's father).

"I was not even acknowledged in this post which I found quite hurtful. Am I being a bit sensitive here?"

Her question divided opinion on the forum with many admitting they wouldn't care if they were in the same position,.

One user commented: "What do you think is going to happen to the photos now they're on Facebook?

"This isn't a big deal and you're being very precious." - savage.

Another agreed, writing: "Yes I think you're being a big sensitive OP, why would you get "very angry"?

"Just sit down with her and have a calm conversation about use of pictures on social media.

"You're right that in today's society she should have asked first but she probably meant no harm (unless there's a huge untold back story) she's just a proud grandmother."

A third added: "YABVU [you are being very unreasonable] for not simply asking her to take it down.

"No need to be fuming angry.' But others confessed they too would also be upset if photos of their children were shared online without permission. "

However, a few parents agreed with the poster, with one writing that gets it: "'A friend of mine is very active on social media but NEVER posts stuff about her kids and it got a bit awkward when her little boy was in some group party photos.

"The other mum was really upset because it meant she couldn't post photos of her kid's party but ultimately she understood."

Another commented: "I would be upset too. I'm having a strict no social media policy.

"You don't know who is looking at these pictures. Not everything has to be posted on Facebook."

A third added: "Tell her to take them down or you'll stop sending her pictures or letting her take them.

"Personally, there will be no pictures of my child on social media until they choose to put them there themselves. And this will be made very clear to all relatives."