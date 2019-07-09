Do you have a naughty child? You could get PAID to feature in a new documentary

If your child loves to act up you can sort that right out. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

If your child loves to misbehave you could get your hands on some free help and make some money in the process.

Do you have a naughty tot? A brand new documentary is on the lookout for misbehaved children with tired parents who could use some help.

If your child is aged five or under then you could be in with a chance of appearing on the documentary, all you need to do is apply.

If you have a tot whose behaviour is affecting others this could be the show for you. Picture: Getty

The programme will be based around a nursery full of specialists in child behaviour and will display how they use certain techniques to improve the naughty kids' attitudes.

It'll also aim to help the stressed out parents who are burnt out from all of the tantrums and naughty antics.

Boomerang is the production company behind the new show and a spokesman for them asked: "Do you have a child age five or under?

"Is their behaviour extreme? Are you at your wits' end? If so, we want to hear from you."

Are you at your wits end? Picture: Getty

They continued: "An award-winning TV production company is producing a programme hoping to help families manage their under five's extreme behaviour."We are opening a nursery staffed by some of the best behaviour experts in the country who will offer support and advice.

"If you are exhausted by your child's behaviour and think it is affecting them at nursery, school or beyond, we want to speak to you!"

Those interested in applying for the show should email: developmentcasting@boomerang.co.uk or call 02922 450059 or 075518 68831 in confidence.