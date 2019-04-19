Paramedic says this simple car seat trick could ‘save a child’s life’

19 April 2019, 16:08

An ambulance worker says this quick note can help 'save your child’s life' in an emergency situation
An ambulance worker says this quick note can help 'save your child’s life' in an emergency situation. Picture: Facebook/Practical Parenting

A first responder is urging all parents to stick a 'live-saving' safety card on the back of their child's car seat

A paramedic has taken to Facebook to share a simple trick with parents that could potentially save their child’s life.

The first responder urged anyone with kids to write down vital information, including next of kin, date of birth, phone numbers and medical conditions, onto a piece of card and secure it to the back of their car seat in case of an emergency.

According to Practical Parenting, the ambulance worker wrote: “Way too often we come upon a car wreck with child(ren) in the car who are too young to have any info and parents are unconscious.”

"It will take two minutes of your time to write out your child’s name, DOB, parents' name, DOB, emergency contacts and any medical conditions, any meds your child is on and child’s doctor – then stick it to the child’s car seat.

“This helps EMS (Emergency Medical Services) a ton and can also help save your child’s life."

A close-up of the safety card that displays a child's vital information
A close-up of the safety card that displays a child's vital information. Picture: Facebook/Practical Parenting

Parents on social media praised the concept of a precautionary card, describing the simple yet effective way of sharing information as a ‘very good idea’.

“Touch wood we never have to be in this situation but this is a very good idea,” one person commented.

“Something to consider. Hopefully it will never be needed,” wrote another.

A third commentator also had some advice for those without children and urged people purchasing new cars to remove ‘baby on board’ stickers if they don’t have kids.

“If there was an accident firefighters may be looking for a baby who was never there to start off with,” they said.

Not only can this quick note help emergency workers identify children, but it gives them access to health information that may be urgently needed.

