Teenagers can now buy period-proof swimwear, and parents have branded them ‘life-changing’

By Alice Dear

Teens are rejoicing as they avoid embarrassing and messy accidents with this brand’s period-proof swimwear.

Getting your first period can often be messy, uncomfortable and embarrassing, especially if you’re one of the first in your friendship group.

But as we become more open and candid about menstruation, brands are stepping up and creating amazing new inventions that help teens deal with their periods in a more comfortable and confident way.

In fact, you can even now buy period-proof swimwear, designed to allow teenagers the freedom of swimming in the ocean or in a pool without worries – gone are the days of watching your pals have fun while you wait on the sidelines.

Australian brand Modibodi are behind the RED Swim collection, designed for teenagers dealing with periods while on holiday or swimming with friends.

The brand first became famous for creating period-proof underwear, and have since grown their vision to swimwear.

In the RED Swim collection is a one-piece swimsuit and a pair of bikini bottoms, which come in two colours.

The swimwear is said to hold up to two tampons worth of blood, and are smell and leak free.

Parents have branded the invention a ‘life-changer’ for their teenager daughters feeling unsure about dealing with their first months of menstruation.

People have been applauding the brand on their Facebook page, with one mother writing: “I got a full set for my daughter and she has just started trying them. She loves the fact that there is no spillage. Plus being a teenager she loves doing her part for the environment by not having the excess waste of wearing pads. Thanks Modibodi.”

Another added: “My 11 year feels these are a godsend, the thought of having to deal with feminine hygiene products in school really stressed her out and now she feels happy and confident again. She also says they're very comfortable. As a parent they're very easy to clean and care for 5*.”

Older women are even saying they wish they had them when they were teens, with one woman writing on Twitter: “Would of been so good when we were teenagers growing up!”

The bikini bottoms come in black and navy, and cost £25, while the one-piece swimsuit comes in black and retails art £65.