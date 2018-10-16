Fans blast Piers Morgan for mocking Daniel Craig's parenting

Piers Morgan blasted Daniel Craig's parenting methods on Twitter. Picture: PA

The Good Morning Britain labelled a photo of the James Bond star with his child 'emasculating'.

Piers Morgan has received criticism online after slamming a photo of James Bond actor Daniel Craig which shows him wearing a papoose.

The 007 star was pictured carrying his youngest child in the traditional style baby carrier when he was photographed by paparazzi.

Good Morning Britain host Piers tweeted the image of the 50-year-old actor alongside a caption which read: "Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond"

Many were offended by Piers' comments and were confused as to why it was emasculating for Daniel Craig to carry his child.

Many outraged Twitter users criticised Piers for bringing 'masculinity' into the equation when discussing parenting methods.

One user and father said: "I wear one for my 13-week-old baby; and I am a big, hairy male. You seem nervous about masculinity for some unknown reason."

Another outraged Twitter user quipped: "Imagine being so insecure that you think a man carrying his own child in public is being emasculated".

i'm not engaging with Piers Morgan but imagine being so insecure that you think a man carrying his own child in public is being emasculated — In Nicoled Blood (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 15, 2018

this is the most I’ll ever look like Daniel Craig pic.twitter.com/ydTjkuZDkV — Scream Thielmaxe (@samthielman) October 15, 2018

Dads across the internet then responded by sharing photos of themselves carrying their children in the same way as the 007 actor.

But in typical Piers Morgan fashion, the TV host didn't back down and instead pleaded "put the papoose away and carry your baby properly".

