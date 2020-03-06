Pregnant women are loving a 'game changing' razor extender that makes shaving a breeze

Shaving while pregnant is a bit of a pain. Picture: Giraffe

It's been praised by expectant mothers everywhere as it makes a typically difficult task, effortless.

A new shaving gadget has been hailed a lifesaver by many pregnant women as it's switched up the shaving game for them making shaving their legs easy.

When your bump begins to grow it becomes harder to do simple tasks such as bending down to pick things up, or even shaving, which can be a huge pain.

However, this exciting new invention called the Giraffe makes shaving your ankles while expecting easy as anything.

The gadget has already attracted over a hundred five-star reviews online from a variety of women, and is fully adaptable for different styles of razors.

With a changeable head which fits most razors, the £39 handle allows anyone who has trouble bending down to shave their legs.

The tool fits a number of different razor sizes. Picture: Giraffe

Sold on Amazon, the product's description reads: “Giraffe Bath & Body designed the Giraffe Razor Extension Handle specifically to assist women who were unable to shave their legs due to limitations in flexibility and mobility.

"They listed a host of situations where it will come in handy - including in the "second and third trimester of pregnancy"

“All of these conditions decrease flexibility and mobility and therefore, make shaving difficult if not impossible with a short-handled razor.

“And as a result, some women just "give up" on shaving their legs entirely or resort to a caregiver or loved one to carry out this personal daily care routine.”

No longer the case, mums-to-be are raving about the Giraffe online, leaving multiple five-star reviews on Amazon.One woman said: “This helped me out big time! I'm currently pregnant and it was difficult to shave during the shower due to my growing belly.

“With the razor extender, it did not put any pressure on my back.“If you're a pregnant woman, I highly recommend this product.”

It'll prevent women having to bend in ridiculous ways to shave their legs. Picture: Getty

Another added: “If you have trouble reaching and still want to shave your legs, I recommend this handy device.“I have had mine for over a year and do not know how I survived without it.”

A third said: “I NEVER take the time to write reviews. So let me say how amazing this tool is!

“I don’t shave nearly as often as I should because it’s such a pain.

“I have back pain and we have a tiny shower. This gave me the freedom to shave without bending over at all.”

And one man commented, saying: “My wife and I just had our first child, so I bought this for her to shave her legs.

“She loves it! Baby is here now and she still continues to use it.”