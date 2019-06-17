Rachel Riley glows as she proudly shows off growing baby bump at Soccer Aid

Rachel is expecting a baby with her partner, Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Countdown star Rachel Riley looked stunning as she held her baby bump.

Rachel announced the happy news earlier in the year. Picture: Rachel Riley/Instagram

Rachel Riley was glowing at the weekend as she showed off her growing baby bump at Soccer Aid 2019.

The TV star, best known for Countdown, joined Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison and James Nesbitt on the pitch with Dermot O’Leary as they discussed the charity football match.

As she spoke, Rachel, 33, lovingly placed a hand on her baby bump.

Rachel wore a bright red top with a low-cut neck line, teamed with a pair of black trousers.

Rachel is expecting a baby with her partner, Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev.

Rachel announced the happy news earlier in the year, sharing a picture of her holding her baby bump at the Countdown studio.

On the famous board was an anagram of the word “maternity”.

She captioned the image with: “Pash and I have a conundrum for you… you have till’ December to work it out! We’re over the moon excited.”

Countdown star Rachel Riley looked stunning as she held her baby bump. Picture: Rachel Riley/Twitter

Rachel is currently in her second trimester, and looking amazing.

Fans were quick to shower the star in compliments, with one posting: “Rachel Riley is looking unreal on #SoccerAid.”