Skull theory claims you can tell if your baby is a boy or a girl using 12-week-scan

5 April 2019, 16:52

Miracle Twins - Who Were Given Just 24 Hours To Live
Miracle Twins - Who Were Given Just 24 Hours To Live. Picture: Getty

There are tonnes of old wives tales out there for predicting baby genders but does this one really stand up?

A new theory claims to help parents tell the sex of their baby by looking at the shape of their skull.

Netmums users are claiming a simple trick is a sure-fire way to tell if you're having baby boy or girl without having to wait until your 20-week scan.

According to the parenting website, the simple test has 92 percent accuracy in predicting the sex of their baby.

Called the "skull theory", it's the idea that you can tell your baby's sex from the shape of their skull in the picture.

Skull theory for boys:

According to the website, male foreheads are lower and more sloping. What's more the top of the head is larger while their jawbone is usually more square.

Skull theory for girls:

Some people claim the top of the head is rounder and tapers at the top when its a girl. It's also claimed cheekbones are less pronounced an the jawbone is more rounded. Meanwhile, a girl's forehead is higher and less sloping.

There is no science to prove this unfounded theory, however, According to Netmums, their members claim the test is very accurate with some even pointing out the difference in skulls between to be accurate.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The best time to put your kids to bed in accordance with their age (stock image)

This is the 'optimal time your child should be in bed by'

The couple have been blasted for their 'cruel' prank

YouTuber parents blasted for telling their six-year-old daughter they'd given away the dog then filming her cry
Royal Mail reply to girl who lost her mum

Four-year-old girl writes letter to her mother in heaven and gets the sweetest reply

News

The dad posted about the prank on Twitter

Dad tells son they're going to Disneyland but takes him to Poundland instead in 'cruel' April Fools prank
The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image)

Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money

Trending on Heart

Nose filler is the latest cosmetic procedure craze (stock image)

Affordable 'liquid nose jobs' that take just 15 MINUTES are the latest cosmetic beauty craze

Beauty

2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Private photo of Beyonce and Jay Z’s kids leaked online, revealing what twins Sir and Rumi look like

Showbiz

The BGT judges will be left in tears on tomorrow night's launch episode

Britain’s Got Talent judges weep as child pays tribute to ‘missed’ Ant McPartlin

TV & Movies

The funeral for Mike Thalassitis is being held today

Mike Thalassitis funeral: Love Island and TOWIE stars gather to pay respects

Celebrities

London Celebrity Sightings - March 5, 2019

Holly and Phil will be replaced by Emily Attak and John Barrowman during their break from This Morning

TV & Movies

The 'consent condoms' are currently available in Argentina

You can now buy 'consent condoms' that can only be opened by two people