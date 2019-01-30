Poundland goes Fifty Shades of Grey with their new range of Valentine's Day accessories

Valentines Day. Picture: Getty

Those looking to spice up their Valentine's Day can get accessories from their intimate range for as little as a fiver.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, there's no doubt couples will be looking for ways to make things a little more exciting in the bedroom.

It appears Poundland have taken inspiration from popular Fifty Shades of Grey series as they have announced they've launched their very own collection of sex toys from their very own Nooky range.

From as little as £5 customers looking to experiment with the naughty accessories can bag themselves a 'Bonkin' Rabbit' or a 'Playful Bullet' for just a fraction of the price seen at higher end stores such as Anne Summers.

The groundbreaking range is sure to make the fun accessible to everyone, regardless of budget, and there are now 14 items in their expanding range - which also includes 'energy enhancing pills'.

Couple. Picture: Getty

For those who fear being left red-faced at the counter, the budget retailer claims 'Justin' is the code word for those who are keen to try the new accessories but want to save face.

The news comes after Poundland announced they would be selling engagement rings for just a quid.

Unveiling their new 'Bling Ring' collection, the range features four different sparklers for those looking to pop the question on a budget.

Brides who aren't fussy about having diamonds, can choose from different designs made with Cubic Zirconia and they are available in silver and gold with gemstones resembling a diamond, ruby and topaz.