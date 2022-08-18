Relationship coach claims women should date men 10 years older than them

Jake Maddock thinks 10 years is an ideal age gap in a relationship. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The relationship expert claims that there are biological reasons why women should date older men.

Controversial dating coach Jake Maddock has claimed that women should date men 10 years older than them.

Aussie Jake is the founder of Maddock Coaching, where he offers expert advice "to help as many people achieve a 10/10 relationship", however, his opinions are not always well-received.

Most recently, Jake spoke to the Mail Online's Femail about the ideal age gap between a man and woman in a relationship.

According to the expert, women should date men 10 years older than them in order to be at the same level of maturity.

The relationship coach says that men mature slower than women. Picture: Getty

He told the publication: “Men and women mature emotionally at different times. According to experts, men take about ten years longer to become emotionally mature than for a woman.

“An older man is likely to be less commitment phobic and more decisive about where he wants to take the relationship."

Jake continued: “He will also have a more mature viewpoint when it comes to solving problems and relationship issues.

“He will have made his mistakes and is unlikely to repeat them. He won't play silly games, he chooses you for better reasons and will appreciate you more.”

He used a number of successful celebrity relationships as examples, including George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin who have a 17 year age gap.

Jake also referenced that Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Sklar who got married when he was 45 and she was 28.

In the same way, Alec Baldwin married Hilaria Thomas when he was 53 and she was 27.

He also claimed that when a woman dates a younger man, it "rarely works".

