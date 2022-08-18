Relationship coach claims women should date men 10 years older than them

18 August 2022, 17:27

Jake Maddock thinks 10 years is an ideal age gap in a relationship
Jake Maddock thinks 10 years is an ideal age gap in a relationship. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The relationship expert claims that there are biological reasons why women should date older men.

Controversial dating coach Jake Maddock has claimed that women should date men 10 years older than them.

Aussie Jake is the founder of Maddock Coaching, where he offers expert advice "to help as many people achieve a 10/10 relationship", however, his opinions are not always well-received.

Most recently, Jake spoke to the Mail Online's Femail about the ideal age gap between a man and woman in a relationship.

According to the expert, women should date men 10 years older than them in order to be at the same level of maturity.

The relationship coach says that men mature slower than women
The relationship coach says that men mature slower than women. Picture: Getty

He told the publication: “Men and women mature emotionally at different times. According to experts, men take about ten years longer to become emotionally mature than for a woman.

“An older man is likely to be less commitment phobic and more decisive about where he wants to take the relationship."

Jake continued: “He will also have a more mature viewpoint when it comes to solving problems and relationship issues.

“He will have made his mistakes and is unlikely to repeat them. He won't play silly games, he chooses you for better reasons and will appreciate you more.”

He used a number of successful celebrity relationships as examples, including George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin who have a 17 year age gap.

Jake also referenced that Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Sklar who got married when he was 45 and she was 28.

In the same way, Alec Baldwin married Hilaria Thomas when he was 53 and she was 27.

He also claimed that when a woman dates a younger man, it "rarely works".

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Would you be happy with your child's school installing CCTV in the car park?

Schools install CCTV to catch out parents breaking 'drop off' parking rules

You could get up to £156 a week in benefits if you snore

Snorers can get up to £156 a week in benefits

You will be charged to go to Europe next year

More than 20 European countries set to charge UK tourists to enter

News

Flying Ant Day is said to be on the way following the summer heatwave

Experts warn that Flying Ant Day could happen 'any day' now

Study finds office work can be as tiring as manual labour

Office work can be as tiring as manual labour, study finds

Trending on Heart

Rose Ayling-Ellis has quit EastEnders

Why did EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis quit soap as Frankie Lewis?

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell welcomed their first baby last week

Chloe Madeley thanks midwives after revealing childbirth 'do not go to plan'

Celebrities

ITV's The Suspect episode guide

The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?

TV & Movies

The full Married at First Sight UK line up

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash helped an elderly woman get the hospital this week

Joe Swash rescues 95-year-old grandmother by carrying her into hospital

Celebrities

Simone Lahbib played Katy Lewis in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Simone Lahbib's life with famous husband and actress daughter

TV & Movies

Meet the Married at First Sight UK experts

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts? Meet Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas

TV & Movies

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now?

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Are any of the couples still together now?

TV & Movies

Here's the Married at First Sight UK couples still together

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together? And where are they now?

TV & Movies

Pop Idol star Darius had a varied career

Darius Campbell Danesh’s incredible career from Pop Idol to the West End

Celebrities

Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for an emergency eye operation after her husband noticed a black circle in her left eye

Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency eye operation

Celebrities

Cliff Parisi is married to TV producer Tara

Inside EastEnders star Cliff Parisi's life with TV producer wife and children

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has shared a tribute to Darius

Simon Cowell leads tributes to Darius Campbell Danesh after tragic death

Celebrities

Darius died on August 11 after being found unresponsive in bed

Darius Campbell Danesh cause of death: How did the Colourblind singer die?

Celebrities

Pop Idol's Darius has died aged 41-years-old

Pop Idol's Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41

Celebrities