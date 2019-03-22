Property renters can now SUE their landlords over damp and mould

22 March 2019, 10:50

Renters will get more rights as of March 22
Renters will get more rights as of March 22. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Renters are about to be given a lot more rights.

From today – March 22 – renters in England and Wales can take their landlords to court over a number of housing issues, including mould and damp.

The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act – which will amend the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 – means that landlords must make sure their properties meet certain standards.

These standards must be consistent from the beginning of the tenancy and throughout.

If a case goes to court, the elements that are considered include whether the building is unstable, if there’s a problem with damp, if it has an unsafe layout or there is not enough natural light.

The standards must be consistent from the beginning of the tenancy and throughout
The standards must be consistent from the beginning of the tenancy and throughout. Picture: Getty

Others include whether there is not enough ventilation, problems with the the drainage or the lavatories as well as whether the building is in bad condition.

There are 29 hazards all together which you can see here.

In March 2020, the same rules will also apply to residents with a month to month or week to week tenancy.

Chief executive of Shelter, Polly Neate, said, “The Fitness for Human Habitation Act will give social and private renters the power they need to tackle bad conditions, which is why so many campaigned hard for it to be passed as law.”

She continued: “With millions of people and families now living in rented homes, we desperately need better protections in place for renters when things go wrong.

"This new Act will help to enforce best practice for landlords and letting agents, act as a deterrent against bad behaviour, and provide a legal lever for renters to pull if their landlord isn’t complying.”

Polly finished by adding: “To make sure everyone renter has access to justice, the Government must also ensure legal aid is available. Legal aid means that everyone who needs to, can afford to challenge the poor or dangerous conditions that wreak havoc on people’s lives.”

READ MORE: Third of students feel anxious or depressed due to housing conditions

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties as Rowntree's gets an overhaul

Nestlé AXES Tooty Frooties after almost 60 years

Food & Health

Stacey uprooted her life to move to Tom's reptile farm to be with him

Indignant couple with 32 year age gap hit back after he's mistaken for her GRANDAD
Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s black roll neck and checked jumpsuit

Celebrities

Matalan launches budget bridal collection

Matalan launches bridal collection – and prices start at just £3

Fashion

A box of Cadbury's Heroes chocolate's ar

Cadbury adds TWO new chocolates to Heroes selection boxes

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Peter has since adopted a more subtle hairstyle

Peter Andre looks like Edward Scissorhands in vintage 90s throwback

Celebrities

Love Island's Alex Miller

Love Island star Alex Miller reveals he considered suicide following reality TV fame

TV & Movies

Anastasia can FINALLY be crowned a Disney princess

There's a new Disney Princess... and it's Anastasia!

TV & Movies

Bird Box author Josh Malerman confirms sequel

When is the Bird Box sequel on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Gareth Gates has been slammed for revealing a Coronation Street spoiler

Gareth Gates accused of 'ruining' Coronation Street with HUGE spoiler

TV & Movies