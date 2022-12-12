School closures: All the UK schools which are shut today due to snow and ice

Which schools are closed today because of the snow? Here's the full list...

Winter has well and truly arrived as snow has blanketed the entire country.

And with yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are currently in place for much of the UK, parts of the country will see further snowfall.

According to the Met Office, the mercury is expected to stay around 0C today, meaning this snow will soon turn into ice.

But while many of us are looking forward to making snowmen, some people are now unable to get to work.

Many schools across the UK have been closed today. Picture: Alamy

For the safety of staff and pupils, many schools will be closed, teaching their lessons online instead.

See our list of schools which are closed or opening late and if your school is not listed, make sure to check their website before you head off.

Cambridgeshire schools closed

Cambridgeshire County Council has confirmed the following schools are closed today:

Barrington Primary School

Castle Camps Primary School

Comberton Village College

Granta Special School

Great and Little Shelford CE (A) Primary School

Linton Heights Junior School

Linton Village College

Fen Drayton Primary School

Meadow Primary School, Balsham

Castle School

Linton CE Infant School

Parkside Community College

St Philips CE Primary School (opening at 11.00am)

Cornwall schools closed

Cornwall Live reports this is what is happening with the schools around the region:

Altarnun Primary School - 9.30am

Beacon ACE Academy - 10.00am

Berrycoombe School - 10.00am

Biscovey Academy – 10.30am

Biscovey Infant and Nursery School – opening late

Bishop Cornish CE VA Primary School - CLOSED

Blisland Primary Academy - 11.00am

Bodmin College – 11.15am

Boskenwyn School - CLOSED

Brunel Primary Academy - 11.00am

Bugle School – opening late

Callington Primary School – 9.45am; the register will remain open until 10.30am

Camborne Science & International Academy (CSIA) - 10.15am

Camelford Primary School - CLOSED

Cape Cornwall School - 10.15am

Carclaze School – 10.00am

Cardinham School - 10.30am

Charlestown Primary School – 11.00am

CHES Academy (Glynn House) - 11.00am

Constantine Primary School - 10.00am

Coverack School - 11.00am

Crowan Primary School - opening late

Cubert School – 11.00am

Curnow School - 10.30am

Darite Primary Academy - 10.00am

Delabole School – opening late

Delaware Primary Academy - 10.30am

Devoran School - 10.00am

Doubletrees School – 11.00am

Duchy College (Stoke Climsland Campus) – CLOSED lessons will be delivered online. The planned parents evening will be a virtual event

Duloe Academy - 10.00am

Egloskerry Primary School - 9.30am, to be in school by 10:15am at the latest (if safety allows). Children travelling in the school taxi will be collected from 9:30am. There will be no wrap around care before school

Falmouth Area Resource Base - 10.00am

Falmouth Primary Academy - 10.00am

Fowey River Academy - CLOSED

Foxhole Learning Academy - 10.30am

Garras CP School – 10.00am

Germoe School - CLOSED

Gerrans School - 10.30am

Godolphin Primary School - 10.00am

Grade Ruan School - 10.30am

Grampound Road School - 9.30am

Grampound with Creed C of E School - 10.00am

Gunnislake Primary Academy - 10.30am

Gwinear School - 10.00am

Hayle Academy - 10.30am

Helston Community College - 10.30am

Humphry Davy School - 10.45am

Indian Queens Primary School – opening late

Kea Preschool - 11.00am

Kea School – 11.00am

Kehelland Village School - 10.30am

Kennall Vale Primary School - 10.30am

Ladock C of E School - 10.00am

Landewednack C P School - 11.00am

Landulph School - 11.00am

Launceston College - 11.00am

Launceston Primary School - 9.30am, in by 10.15am at latest (if safety allows). Collection is 3.15pm as normal, with wrap around care finishing at 4.00pm.

Lewannick Primary School – opening late

Looe Community School - CLOSED

Looe Primary Academy - 10.00am

Lostwithiel School – 10.00am NB the nursery will open at 8.00am

Luxulyan School – 10.00am

Mabe Primary School - 10.30am

Madron Daniel C of E School - 10.30am

Manaccan School - 11.00am

Marazion Primary School - 10.00am

Mawgan in Pydar Primary School – opening late

Mawnan School - 10.30am

Menheniot Primary School - 11.00am - children are requested to bring a packed lunch

Mount Charles Primary School (including the Area Resource Base) – 10.00am

Mount Hawke Academy – 10.30am

Mousehole School – 10.00am

Mullion Community Primary School - 10.00am

Mullion School - 10.40am

Nancealverne School - 10.30am

Nancledra School - 10.30am

Nansledan School - opening late

Nansloe School – opening late

Nine Maidens Academy - 10.30am

North Cornwall AP Academy - 10.30am

Oak Tree School - 10.30am

Otterham Primary School - CLOSED

Padstow School – opening late

Parc Eglos School - 10.00am

Pelynt Primary Academy - 10.00am

Pencalenick School - 10.30am

Pencoys School - 10.30am

Penponds Primary School - 10.00am

Penrice Academy - 10.00am

Penryn Primary Academy – opening late

Pensans School - 10.30am

Pensilva School - 10.30am

Penwith Academy - 10.30am

Perran-ar-Worthal School - 10.00am

Polperro Primary School - 10.00am

Polruan Primary Academy - 10.00am

Poltair School - 10.00am

Pondhu Primary School – 10.00am

Port Isaac School - CLOSED

Porthleven School - 10.00am

Red Moor School – opening late

Redruth School - 10.00am

Restormel AP Academy - 10.30am

Rosemellin School - 10.00am

Sandy Hill Academy – opening late

Shortlanesend School - 10.30am

Sir James Smith’s School - CLOSED

Sir Robert Geffery's School - 10.00am

Sithney CP School - 10.00am

Sky Primary and Eden Project Nursery - 10.30am

South Petherwin School - opening late

St Breock Primary School - opening late

St Catherine's C of E School - 9.30am

St Cleer Primary Academy - 10.00am

St Columb Major Academy - 10.30am

St Day and Carharrack School - 10.30am

St Dennis Primary Academy – 10.30am

St Dominic School - 11.00am

St Issey C of E School - 10.00am

St Ives Infant School - 10.00am

St Ives Junior School – 10.00am

St Ives School - 10.30am

St Just Primary School - 10.15am

St Keverne School - 11.00am

St Kew ACE Academy - 11.00am

St Mary's C of E School (Penzance) - 10.30am

St Mary's C of E School (Truro) - 10.00am

St Mary's RC Primary School (Bodmin) - 11.00am

St Mawes Primary School – opening late

St Mellion CE Primary School - 10.00am

St Meriadoc Infant School - 10.00am

St Meriadoc Junior School - 10.00am

St Merryn School - 10.00am

St Mewan School – 10.00am

St Michael's C of E School - 10.00am

St Minver School – opening late

St Neot C P School - CLOSED

St Newlyn East Learning Academy - 10.00am

St Petroc's CE School - 10.30am

St Stephen Churchtown Academy – opening late

St Stephens Community Academy (Launceston) - 9.30am

St Teath CP School - CLOSED

St Wenn School - CLOSED

Stithians Community Primary School - 10.30am

Stoke Climsland School - 10.30am

Stratton Primary School - open for pupils who need to come in, inc Breakfast Club; we ask all other pupils to come in between 9:30 and 10.00am

Summercourt Academy – opening late

The Bishop’s CofE Learning Academy – 10.30am

The Roseland Academy - 10.30am

Tintagel Primary School – opening late

TPlus Centres - CLOSED

Treleigh School - 10.00am NB breakfast club is cancelled

Trannack School - 10.00am

Trenode Primary School - 10.00am

Treverbyn Academy – opening late

Trevisker Primary School - 10.30am

Trevithick Learning Academy - 10.00am

Trewidland Primary School - 11.00am

Troon Community Nursery and Primary School - 10.00am

Truro Learning Academy - 10.30am

Truro Nursery School - 10.00am

Upton Cross ACE Academy - 11.00am

Veryan CE School - 10.00am

Wadebridge School - CLOSED

Wadebridge Primary Academy - 10.15am

Warbstow Primary Academy – CLOSED

Whitemoor Academy – opening late

Windmill Hill Academy - 10.00am

Schools across the country have been closed. Picture: Getty Images

Devon schools closed

According to Devon Live, this is which schools are closed:

Lady Modiford’s Church of England Primary School - 10am

St Rumon’s Church of England (VC) Infants School - 10am

St Peter’s Church of England (VA) Junior School - 10am

Highgate Hill House School - CLOSED

Okehampton College - 10am

South Tawton Primary School - 10am

Parracombe Church Of England Primary School - 11am

Kentisbury Primary School - 11am

St James Church of England Primary and Nursery School - 10am

West Down School - 10.30am

Holsworthy Community College - 10am

Berrynarbor Church Of England Primary School - 10.30am

Tavistock College - 10am

Bridestowe Primary School - 10am

Essex schools closed

All the schools that are open and closed in Essex, according to Essex Live:

Boreham Primary school - closed today due to adverse weather conditions and the safety of staff and families

Chigwell Primary Academy - closed. Providing online learning for part of the day

Doddinghurst Infant School - closed due to the current adverse weather

Dr Walker's Church of England - closed due to unsafe roads

Epping Upland Church of England Primary School - closed

Limes Farm Junior School - closed due to the adverse weather overnight

Longwood Primary Academy - closed

South Green Junior School - closed due to the adverse weather conditions

St Andrew's Church of England (Voluntary Aided) - closed

St Anne Line Catholic Junior School and St Anne Line Junior and St. Anne Line Infant and Nursery - closed

St James' Church of England Primary School - closed

The Alderton Infant School - closed

The Billericay School - plan to open as a late start. Students should be onsite for 11am pending a review

Upshire Primary Foundation School - closed

Waltham Holy Cross Primary School - closed due to the adverse weather

William Martin Church of England Infant and Nursery - closed

William Martin Church of England Junior School - closed

Gloucestershire schools closed

According to Gloucestershire Live, these are the schools that are closed:

Abbey View School - closed due to adverse conditions local to school

Berry Hill Primary School - closed due to snow and freezing conditions

Catholic School of St. Gregory The Great - closed due to snow and ice

Cam Woodfield Junior School - closed on 12 December due to snow and ice

Hatherley Infant School - closed due to dangerous road conditions

John Moore Primary School - closed - learning will be shared via Class Dojo

Rodborough Community Primary School - closed due to snow and ice

Longlevens Infant School - closed

Naunton Park Primary School - closed all day

Sharpness Primary School will be closed on December 12.

St James CofE Junior School - closed on Monday 12 December

St. John's C of E Primary School in Cheltenham will be closed on 12 December because of the snow and ice.

Stow-on-the-Wold Primary School - closed

Tewkesbury School - open from 9.30am on Monday 12 December

Woodfield Nest Pre-School & OOSC - closed on Monday

Woodmancote School - closed on 12 December

Hertfordshire schools closed

According to the Hertfordshire Mercury, these schools have been closed so far: