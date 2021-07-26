Best cookbooks 2021: From celebrity chefs' recipes to home cooked food
26 July 2021, 11:49
Whether you're looking for quick and easy recipes to make during the week or you're after some culinary inspiration - here are the best cookbooks to buy in 2021.
There are few activities as rewarding as cooking a meal from scratch. Fact.
It doesn't matter if you're a novice or a pro in the kitchen, there are so many recipes out there to get stuck into.
From one-pot dishes that use up everyday ingredients, to Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine, here's our selection of the best cookbooks for 2021...
1. Cook, Eat, Repeat by Nigella Lawson
Nigella is renowned for her sumptuous home-cooked recipes, and Cook, Eat, Repeat has them in abundance. From her chicken in a pot with orzo and lemon, to her crab mac 'n' cheese and cherry and almond crumble - there are so many easy-to-make crowd-pleasers in this book.
Cuisine: Global
Price: £10.00
2. Nadiya Bakes by Nadiya Hussain
Including delicious bakes that featured in the Bake Off winner's BBC Two cookery show, Nadiya Bakes has everything from cakes and tray bakes, to tarts and savoury dishes.
Cuisine: Baking
Price: £11.00
3. Vegan Japaneasy by Tim Anderson
Substituting various ingredients for vegan-friendly alternatives, this book is inspired by authentic and modern Japanese recipes.
Cuisine: Japanese
Price: £22.00
4. My Shanghai by Betty Liu
Delve into the beautiful and exciting flavours of Shanghai with this elegant cookbook filled with over 100 recipes, stories and photographs.
Cuisine: Chinese
Price: £20.15
5. Bavel by Ori Menashe & Genevieve Gergis
Written by the co-owners of the award-winning restaurant of the Bestia and Bavel in Los Angeles, this cookbook has over 85 recipes and includes personal stories from the chefs.
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Price: £17.55
6. That Sounds So Good by Carla Lalli Music
For Carla Lalli Music, food is an essential part of life. Whether you've got a whole afternoon to prepare or you've only got a short window to whip something up, this cookbook has a plethora of recipes for every occasion.
Cuisine: Global
Price: £22.00
7. One Pot, Pan, Planet by Anna Jones
Award-winning cook Anna Jones has put together this brilliant collection of recipes, focusing on greener ways to cook for you and your family.
Cuisine: Global
Price: £18.49
8. Joe's Family Food by Joe Wicks
The Body Coach has certainly been busy this past year - from hosting virtual PE lessons for kids over lockdown, to releasing a brand-new cookbook full of healthy, quick recipes.
Cuisine: Healthy, family meals
Price: £20.00
9. Omelette: Food, Love, Chaos and Other Conversations by Jessie Ware
From the award-winning singer-songwriter, podcaster and author Jessie Ware, Omelette is about how food can shape a person. Not only does it include some great recipes, the book is full of wonderful anecdotes.
Cuisine: British
Price: £9.69
10. A Cook's Book by Nigel Slater
Nigel Slater isn't just a chef: he is a talented storyteller. In addition to having over 200 recipes, this book is chock-full of wonderful tales that add context to each and every dish.
Cuisine: Global
Price: £24.05
11. Dishoom: From Bombay with Love by Shamil Thakrar
Anyone who's been to Dishoom will understand why the restaurant has such a cult following. From its famous bacon naans, to the chicken ruby and black daal - recreate the iconic dishes at home with this Dishoom cookbook.
Cuisine: Bombay
Price: £26.00
12. Persiana by Sabrina Ghayour
With over 100 recipes, Ghayour's debut cookbook is full of inspiring Middle Eastern dishes that celebrate the flavours and ingredients of the region.
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Price: £16.42
13. Sicilia by Ben Tish
Written by the Culinary Director of the Stafford London in St James's, this "love letter" to Sicily includes authentic recipes that get to the heart of Mediterranean cooking.
Cuisine: Sicilian
Price: £19.09
14. Vietnamese by Uyen Luu
While many consider Asian cuisine to be difficult to recreate at home, Uyen Luu's Vietnamese breaks things down into manageable chunks. From soups and vegetable sides, to sweets and rice dishes: there's something for every mood and occasion.
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Price: £15.99
15. Big Mamma Cucina Popolare by Big Mamma
Taking a range of classic Italian dishes and adding a fresh take to them, these Big Mamma recipes are hearty and delicious, and easy to follow.
Cuisine: Italian
Price: £27.95