Best cookbooks 2021: From celebrity chefs' recipes to home cooked food

Whether you're looking for quick and easy recipes to make during the week or you're after some culinary inspiration - here are the best cookbooks to buy in 2021.

There are few activities as rewarding as cooking a meal from scratch. Fact.

It doesn't matter if you're a novice or a pro in the kitchen, there are so many recipes out there to get stuck into.

From one-pot dishes that use up everyday ingredients, to Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine, here's our selection of the best cookbooks for 2021...

1. Cook, Eat, Repeat by Nigella Lawson

Cook, Eat, Repeat by Nigella Lawson. Picture: Penguin Books

Nigella is renowned for her sumptuous home-cooked recipes, and Cook, Eat, Repeat has them in abundance. From her chicken in a pot with orzo and lemon, to her crab mac 'n' cheese and cherry and almond crumble - there are so many easy-to-make crowd-pleasers in this book.

Cuisine: Global

Price: £10.00

2. Nadiya Bakes by Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Bakes by Nadiya Hussain. Picture: Penguin Books

Including delicious bakes that featured in the Bake Off winner's BBC Two cookery show, Nadiya Bakes has everything from cakes and tray bakes, to tarts and savoury dishes.

Cuisine: Baking

Price: £11.00

3. Vegan Japaneasy by Tim Anderson

Vegan Japaneasy by Tim Anderson. Picture: Hardie Grant London

Substituting various ingredients for vegan-friendly alternatives, this book is inspired by authentic and modern Japanese recipes.

Cuisine: Japanese

Price: £22.00

4. My Shanghai by Betty Liu

My Shanghai by Betty Liu. Picture: HarperCollins

Delve into the beautiful and exciting flavours of Shanghai with this elegant cookbook filled with over 100 recipes, stories and photographs.

Cuisine: Chinese

Price: £20.15

5. Bavel by Ori Menashe & Genevieve Gergis

Bavel by Ori Menashe & Genevieve Gergis. Picture: Penguin Random House

Written by the co-owners of the award-winning restaurant of the Bestia and Bavel in Los Angeles, this cookbook has over 85 recipes and includes personal stories from the chefs.

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Price: £17.55

6. That Sounds So Good by Carla Lalli Music

That Sounds So Good by Carla Lalli Music. Picture: Penguin Random House

For Carla Lalli Music, food is an essential part of life. Whether you've got a whole afternoon to prepare or you've only got a short window to whip something up, this cookbook has a plethora of recipes for every occasion.

Cuisine: Global

Price: £22.00

7. One Pot, Pan, Planet by Anna Jones

One Pot, Pan, Planet by Anna Jones. Picture: HarperCollins

Award-winning cook Anna Jones has put together this brilliant collection of recipes, focusing on greener ways to cook for you and your family.

Cuisine: Global

Price: £18.49

8. Joe's Family Food by Joe Wicks

Joe's Family Food by Joe Wicks. Picture: Bluebird

The Body Coach has certainly been busy this past year - from hosting virtual PE lessons for kids over lockdown, to releasing a brand-new cookbook full of healthy, quick recipes.

Cuisine: Healthy, family meals

Price: £20.00

9. Omelette: Food, Love, Chaos and Other Conversations by Jessie Ware

Omelette: Food, Love, Chaos and Other Conversations by Jessie Ware. Picture: Amazon

From the award-winning singer-songwriter, podcaster and author Jessie Ware, Omelette is about how food can shape a person. Not only does it include some great recipes, the book is full of wonderful anecdotes.

Cuisine: British

Price: £9.69

10. A Cook's Book by Nigel Slater

A Cook's Book by Nigel Slater. Picture: Penguin Books

Nigel Slater isn't just a chef: he is a talented storyteller. In addition to having over 200 recipes, this book is chock-full of wonderful tales that add context to each and every dish.

Cuisine: Global

Price: £24.05

11. Dishoom: From Bombay with Love by Shamil Thakrar

Dishoom: From Bombay with Love by Shamil Thakrar. Picture: Bloomsbury

Anyone who's been to Dishoom will understand why the restaurant has such a cult following. From its famous bacon naans, to the chicken ruby and black daal - recreate the iconic dishes at home with this Dishoom cookbook.

Cuisine: Bombay

Price: £26.00

12. Persiana by Sabrina Ghayour

Persiana by Sabrina Ghayour. Picture: Amazon

With over 100 recipes, Ghayour's debut cookbook is full of inspiring Middle Eastern dishes that celebrate the flavours and ingredients of the region.

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Price: £16.42

13. Sicilia by Ben Tish

Sicilia by Ben Tish. Picture: Bloomsbury

Written by the Culinary Director of the Stafford London in St James's, this "love letter" to Sicily includes authentic recipes that get to the heart of Mediterranean cooking.

Cuisine: Sicilian

Price: £19.09

14. Vietnamese by Uyen Luu

Vietnamese by Uyen Luu. Picture: Amazon

While many consider Asian cuisine to be difficult to recreate at home, Uyen Luu's Vietnamese breaks things down into manageable chunks. From soups and vegetable sides, to sweets and rice dishes: there's something for every mood and occasion.

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Price: £15.99

15. Big Mamma Cucina Popolare by Big Mamma

Big Mamma Cucina Popolare by Big Mamma. Picture: Amazon

Taking a range of classic Italian dishes and adding a fresh take to them, these Big Mamma recipes are hearty and delicious, and easy to follow.

Cuisine: Italian

Price: £27.95

