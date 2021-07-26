The best straw bags to buy this summer
26 July 2021, 13:31 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 16:23
Straw bags are the perfect summer accessory to invest in - even if you're staying put.
Not only are lightweight and stylish, they come with a lot of room for all your summer essentials - including suncream, shades and a good book.
Straw bags come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and can be made from a range of materials.
Here, we've selected some of our favourites for summer 2021...
1. H&M - Large straw bag
Made from banana fibre, this beautiful straw bag from H&M is both stylish and spacious.
Price: £39.99
2. Whistles - Lyra braided leather and straw tote bag
This summer bag comes with a magnetic fastener and gorgeous leather detail.
Price: £79.00
3. Jollque - Handwoven straw tote
This classic design will see you through from beach to dinner.
Price: £28.99
4. Mango - Beaded mini bag
If you prefer a smaller bag for summer, this beaded beauty from Mango is the ideal solution. It's also currently on sale!
Price: £19.99
5. Enmain - Round rattan bag
This cross-body bag is ideal for the summer. Not only does it have room for all the essentials (phone, keys, purse), it has a secure fastening to ensure you don't lose anything.
Price: £29.99
6. Cult Gaia - Ark small
We can't not mention this stunning design in our round-up! Not only is it a cult piece (pardon the pun), it's a beautiful and timeless bag that you can use time and again.
Price: £92.00
7. Loewe - Paula's Ibiza small leather-trimmed woven raffia tote
This beautiful bag is in high demand - and it's not hard to see why! On the more expensive side, this tote is not only hand-finished by artisans in Spain, it comes with white leather trim and has been made with precision.
Price: £450.00