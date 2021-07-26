The best straw bags to buy this summer

The best straw bags for summer 2021. Picture: Cult Gaia / Mango / Amazon / Loewe

By Emma Clarke

Straw bags are the perfect summer accessory to invest in - even if you're staying put.

Not only are lightweight and stylish, they come with a lot of room for all your summer essentials - including suncream, shades and a good book.

Straw bags come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and can be made from a range of materials.

READ MORE: These books are essential reading this summer

Here, we've selected some of our favourites for summer 2021...

1. H&M - Large straw bag

H&M - Large straw bag. Picture: H&M

Made from banana fibre, this beautiful straw bag from H&M is both stylish and spacious.

Price: £39.99

Buy here

2. Whistles - Lyra braided leather and straw tote bag

Whistles - Lyra braided leather and straw tote bag. Picture: Whistles

This summer bag comes with a magnetic fastener and gorgeous leather detail.

Price: £79.00

Buy here

3. Jollque - Handwoven straw tote

Jollque - Handwoven straw tote. Picture: Jollque

This classic design will see you through from beach to dinner.

Price: £28.99

Buy here

4. Mango - Beaded mini bag

Mango - Beaded mini bag. Picture: Mango

If you prefer a smaller bag for summer, this beaded beauty from Mango is the ideal solution. It's also currently on sale!

Price: £19.99

Buy here

5. Enmain - Round rattan bag

Enmain - Round rattan bag. Picture: Enmain

This cross-body bag is ideal for the summer. Not only does it have room for all the essentials (phone, keys, purse), it has a secure fastening to ensure you don't lose anything.

Price: £29.99

Buy here

6. Cult Gaia - Ark small

Cult Gaia - Ark small. Picture: Cult Gaia

We can't not mention this stunning design in our round-up! Not only is it a cult piece (pardon the pun), it's a beautiful and timeless bag that you can use time and again.

Price: £92.00

Buy here

7. Loewe - Paula's Ibiza small leather-trimmed woven raffia tote

Loewe - Paula's Ibiza small leather-trimmed woven raffia tote. Picture: Loewe

This beautiful bag is in high demand - and it's not hard to see why! On the more expensive side, this tote is not only hand-finished by artisans in Spain, it comes with white leather trim and has been made with precision.

Price: £450.00

Buy here