How to stay warm this winter without putting the heating on: Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

16 November 2021, 18:16

Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies to keep you warm this winter
Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies to keep you warm this winter. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the days and evenings get chillier, we are breaking down the easiest ways to keep yourself warm – without reaching for the heating thermostat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Winter is truly here, and with Christmas just around the corner, it is no surprise the temperature is plummeting across the UK.

The cold days and evenings can cause a huge spike in heating bills for many households, something that we all could ideally do without.

Of course, there are ways you can keep yourself warm in the house without popping the heating on – and we've got a run down of the best tips here.

Wearable blanket hoody by The Comfy

The Comfy wearable blanket will ensure you stay snug all winter
The Comfy wearable blanket will ensure you stay snug all winter. Picture: PH

These wearable blanket hoodies are perfect for the winter months. When you notice yourself heading to the thermostat, just pop one on and you'll be cosy and warm for the evening.

Buy here now for £39.99.

Indoor boots by Ugg

Ugg boots can be worn in the house and will keep your feet so warm
Ugg boots can be worn in the house and will keep your feet so warm. Picture: PH

They may be made for outdoors, but we swear by a pair of Uggs for around the house. Not only will they give your feet great support when you're getting things done in the house, they will stop you reaching for the radiator knob.

Buy them here now from £121.

Heated blanket by Cosi Home

This heated blanket is a must-have for the cold nights in front of the TV
This heated blanket is a must-have for the cold nights in front of the TV. Picture: PH

If you're feeling a little bit chilly when you hit the hay, pop this heated blanket under your sheets and switch on for 10 minutes. You'll feel your whole body warming up, making for a perfect night of sleep.

Buy it here now for £59.99.

Long hot water bottle by Revitale

A long hot water bottle will cover more of your body and keep you toasty for longer
A long hot water bottle will cover more of your body and keep you toasty for longer. Picture: PH

Sometimes a normal hot water bottle is not enough. The long hot water bottles by Revitale will ensure the majority of your body is covered, creating a more effective way of warming up.

Buy it here now for £17.95.

Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Machine by Hotel Chocolat

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser makes the best hot chocolates, perfect for a cold evening treat
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser makes the best hot chocolates, perfect for a cold evening treat. Picture: PH

Another great way to stay warm is to drink hot beverages. The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is the only product you need for making delicious hot chocolates that warm you from the inside out.

Buy it here now for £110.

Aromatic Foaming Bath by Neal's Yard Remedies

There's no better way to heat up than with a hot bubble bath
There's no better way to heat up than with a hot bubble bath. Picture: PH

Heat your entire body up with a relaxing bubble bath. Make your bath even more enjoyable with this amazing bath soak by Neal's Yard Remedies.

Buy it here now for £36.05.

Microwavable Slipper Boots by Warmies

These lavender microwaveable slipper boots will keep your toes toasty all winter
These lavender microwaveable slipper boots will keep your toes toasty all winter. Picture: PH

Keeping your feet warm is the most important way to stop yourself from getting chilly. If you find yourself with cold toes, these microwavable slippers will sort you out in minutes.

Buy them here now for £19.95.

Slipper socks by Mint Velvet

Pop these on before bed and you'll be warm all night long
Pop these on before bed and you'll be warm all night long. Picture: PH

If you're not a fan of slippers, make sure to invest in some good-quality thick socks like this knitted pair by Mint Velvet.

Buy them here for £35.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Get Christmas sorted with these gift ideas

Christmas gift ideas for Mum: The best beauty, fashion, tech and homeware presents

Christmas

As Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone marks 20 years since it was first released into theatres, we're testing how well you know the first film instalment

The ultimate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone quiz

A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first

Hairdresser reveals why you should always put conditioner on before shampoo
What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video: The best TV shows to stream right now

Midas has gone viral on Instagram

Rescue kitten born with four ears finds forever home

Trending on Heart

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Everything that happened in the explosive reunion

TV & Movies

Fans have spotted a seemingly x-rated scene in Disney classic Hercules

Hercules features very rude moment we all missed as children

TV & Movies

The Downton Abbey 2 trailer has been released

First Downton Abbey 2 trailer teases Violet Crawley's mysterious past

TV & Movies

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her autism diagnosis

Christine McGuiness explains how being autistic affects her relationship with Paddy

Celebrities

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

When does I'm A Celeb start on ITV?

When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

TV & Movies

EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie

EastEnders newcomer Heather Peace previously appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes passes wind on This Morning

This Morning

The line up for I'm A Celebrity 2021 has been confirmed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up revealed as stars pose for official photos

TV & Movies

Stacey shared the adorable video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon emotional as she shares video of Joe Swash dancing with Rose

Celebrities

Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30

Why did Adele get divorced from husband Simon Konecki?

Celebrities

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul

Who is Adele dating?

Celebrities

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal

TV & Movies

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement

Gino D’Acampo says Gordon Ramsay is 'too busy' with his hair to film new Road Trip

TV & Movies