How to stay warm this winter without putting the heating on: Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies to keep you warm this winter. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

As the days and evenings get chillier, we are breaking down the easiest ways to keep yourself warm – without reaching for the heating thermostat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Winter is truly here, and with Christmas just around the corner, it is no surprise the temperature is plummeting across the UK.

The cold days and evenings can cause a huge spike in heating bills for many households, something that we all could ideally do without.

Of course, there are ways you can keep yourself warm in the house without popping the heating on – and we've got a run down of the best tips here.

Wearable blanket hoody by The Comfy

The Comfy wearable blanket will ensure you stay snug all winter. Picture: PH

These wearable blanket hoodies are perfect for the winter months. When you notice yourself heading to the thermostat, just pop one on and you'll be cosy and warm for the evening.

Buy here now for £39.99.

Indoor boots by Ugg

Ugg boots can be worn in the house and will keep your feet so warm. Picture: PH

They may be made for outdoors, but we swear by a pair of Uggs for around the house. Not only will they give your feet great support when you're getting things done in the house, they will stop you reaching for the radiator knob.

Buy them here now from £121.

Heated blanket by Cosi Home

This heated blanket is a must-have for the cold nights in front of the TV. Picture: PH

If you're feeling a little bit chilly when you hit the hay, pop this heated blanket under your sheets and switch on for 10 minutes. You'll feel your whole body warming up, making for a perfect night of sleep.

Buy it here now for £59.99.

Long hot water bottle by Revitale

A long hot water bottle will cover more of your body and keep you toasty for longer. Picture: PH

Sometimes a normal hot water bottle is not enough. The long hot water bottles by Revitale will ensure the majority of your body is covered, creating a more effective way of warming up.

Buy it here now for £17.95.

Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Machine by Hotel Chocolat

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser makes the best hot chocolates, perfect for a cold evening treat. Picture: PH

Another great way to stay warm is to drink hot beverages. The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is the only product you need for making delicious hot chocolates that warm you from the inside out.

Buy it here now for £110.

Aromatic Foaming Bath by Neal's Yard Remedies

There's no better way to heat up than with a hot bubble bath. Picture: PH

Heat your entire body up with a relaxing bubble bath. Make your bath even more enjoyable with this amazing bath soak by Neal's Yard Remedies.

Buy it here now for £36.05.

Microwavable Slipper Boots by Warmies

These lavender microwaveable slipper boots will keep your toes toasty all winter. Picture: PH

Keeping your feet warm is the most important way to stop yourself from getting chilly. If you find yourself with cold toes, these microwavable slippers will sort you out in minutes.

Buy them here now for £19.95.

Slipper socks by Mint Velvet

Pop these on before bed and you'll be warm all night long. Picture: PH

If you're not a fan of slippers, make sure to invest in some good-quality thick socks like this knitted pair by Mint Velvet.

Buy them here for £35.