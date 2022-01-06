Best luggage and travel accessories for jet-setting (hopefully) in 2022

6 January 2022, 17:58

With a New Year comes new adventures, and hopefully this year we'll be jet-setting a lot more.

As we enter 2022, people across the world are making resolutions for the New Year, and for many people this resolution will be to travel more.

Following the past two years we've had, it is no wonder people have itchy feet to start exploring different parts of the world, and (hopefully) 2022 will be the year we can return to adventures abroad.

If, like us, it has been years since you've hopped on a flight, then your travelling accessories are probably in need of a huge upgrade.

And with the technology and organisational tools on the market right now, there's no better time to start re-investing.

Monzana Four Piece Luggage Set

Monzana Four Piece Luggage Set, £129.95
Monzana Four Piece Luggage Set, £129.95. Picture: PH

Price: £129.95

Buy now.

Electronics Accessories Organiser Bag

Electronics Accessories Organizer Bag, £9.99
Electronics Accessories Organizer Bag, £9.99. Picture: PH

Price: £9.99

Buy now.

10 Pack Health Care Steam Sleep Eye Masks

10 Pack Health Care Steam Sleep Eye Masks, £14.99
10 Pack Health Care Steam Sleep Eye Masks, £14.99. Picture: PH

Price: £14.99

Buy now.

6 Pack Vicloon Travel Organiser Packing Bags

6 Pack Vicloon Travel Organiser Packing Bags, £13.59
6 Pack Vicloon Travel Organiser Packing Bags, £13.59. Picture: PH

Price: £13.59

Buy now.

Portable Luggage Scale

Portable Luggage Scale, £8.99
Portable Luggage Scale, £8.99. Picture: PH

Price: £8.99

Buy now.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, £148.99
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, £148.99. Picture: PH

Price: £148.99

Buy now.

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite, £129.99
Kindle Paperwhite, £129.99. Picture: PH

Price: £129.99

Buy now.

Hooded Neck Travel Pillow

Hooded Neck Travel Pillow, £6.49
Hooded Neck Travel Pillow, £6.49. Picture: PH

Price: £6.49

Buy now.

