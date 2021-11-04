November Lust List: The best new food, drink, film releases, homeware and more

Here's the Heart's picks of the best new releases and openings this month... Picture: Alamy/Heart

By Heart reporter

It's official, we are rebranding this month as 'NEW-vember'!

Crossip

The gorgeous art deco bottle will look great on your home bar. Picture: Crossip

A lot of us are eager to cut down our alcohol consumption, and with party season picking up, you might want to be able to indulge in some cocktails and still drive home - so give Crossip a whirl.

It was founded by Carl Anthony Brown - previous drinks expert on Sunday Brunch and This Morning - and unlike other non-alcoholic alternatives, the drinks are created through a process of maceration as opposed to distillation, meaning it contains zero alcohol.

Their new flavour, Rich Berry, is a perfect sober winter drink, and has elements of damson, blackberry, and sour cherry.

Making it perfect for cosy autumn cocktails it also has the taste of clove, nutmeg and cinnamon, floral notes of raspberry, eucalyptus and the bitter notes of wormwood and gentian.

Where to buy: Crossip, £22 for 50cl

Ambrosia and Mr Kipling ice cream

Keep an eye out for these new dessert inspired ice-creams at Iceland. Picture: Cirkle PR

It's never too cold for ice-cream... right?

Autumn puds are usually served with custard but Mr Kipling and Ambrosia have come together to create limited edition ice cream tubs that will get you enjoying your tea time favourites in a whole new way - ice cold, with a spoon!

The Mr Kipling tubs combine Viennese Whirl, French Fancy and Chocolate Slice with vanilla ice-cream, and the Ambrosia tubs combine the classic taste of the brand’s famous Devon Custard with an indulgent ice cream for Vanilla Custard and Vanilla Custard Fudge Swirl.

The Ambrosia ice creams will be available in Iceland stores and The Food Warehouse from 8th November and Mr Kipling flavours following next month with an RRP of £3.50.

Where to buy: Iceland and The Food Warehouse, £3.50 a tub