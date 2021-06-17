Personalised Father's Day gifts to add a thoughtful touch

17 June 2021, 19:42

Need a personalised present for dad? How about one of these...
Need a personalised present for dad? How about one of these... Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Father's Day is getting closer, but there is still time to get your dad a lovely personalised present that he will love (and use!) for ever...

Personalised Male Face Apron

There are loads of ways to make this fun pinny just as unique as your dad
There are loads of ways to make this fun pinny just as unique as your dad. Picture: Not On The High Street

If your dad thinks he is a less sweary version of Gordon Ramsay he will love this personalised apron.

There are lots of different options to make it totally personal and unique, from different 'dad' illustrations, to the colour of the pinny itself and the name on the front.

Where to buy: NOTHS, £35.99

Personalised food and snacks

No one will touch dad's Marmite now!
No one will touch dad's Marmite now! Picture: Prezzybox

If dad is defensive over his Marmite, or gets moody if you pinch his last Malteaser, he will appreciate having some just for him.

Prezzybox have some of the best personalisation options on the internet, from Toblerones to socks and pillows.

See the full range of Prezzybox gifts here

My Daddy The Superhero Book

You can personalise this book so it fits perfectly with dad's attributes
You can personalise this book so it fits perfectly with dad's attributes. Picture: Wonderbly

In this exciting book, a rampaging robot is on the loose - and only dad can save the day!

Turn him in to a superhero in this incredible personalised storybook which can also feature the names of up to four children.

Another lovely touch is that you can highlight dad's best attributes - like if he is patient, good at mending things or funny - to really make the story come to life for the whole family to read together and enjoy.

Where to buy: Wonderbly, £24.99

Photobook

This 28 x 21cm book can have up to 178 pages and is perfect for compiling all of your favourite photos.

It will remind him of holidays, special events and family milestones - and the special memories and stories from each moment!

Where to buy: Large Landscape Photobook, CEWE, from £28.99

Personalised mug

This is just one of scores of adorable designs you can personalise
This is just one of scores of adorable designs you can personalise. Picture: Moonpig

Moonpig don't only offer some of the funniest and cutest card designs up for personalisation, they have lovely homeware and other gifts, too!

We love their selection of mugs which are perfect for Father's Day gifting.

Dad might still make you put the kettle on, though!

Where to buy: Moonpig, £10

Monogrammed dressing gown

You can get dad's initials embroidered in to this timeless dressing gown
You can get dad's initials embroidered in to this timeless dressing gown. Picture: Savile Row

Get dad excited to get out of bed in the morning with this lovely navy, blue and white checked dressing gown.

It's made from a soft cotton fabric and can be bought plain, or with his initials embroidered on to the lapel in one of eight fonts.

Where to buy: Savile Row, £48.95

Pork Scratchings from The Snaffling Pig

Get dad a festive box of moreish pork scratchings
Get dad a festive box of moreish pork scratchings. Picture: The Snaffling Pig

If your dad is partial to a pub snack or two, these award winning pork scratchings will blow his tastebuds... and his mind.

Available in these exciting flavours:

  • Thai Sweet Chilli
  • Black Pepper & Sea Salt
  • Hot to Trot Habanero
  • Pig of Doom
  • Low & Slow BBQ
  • Marvellous Maple
  • Pigs in Blankets
  • Mighty Colman’s Mustard
  • Perfectly Salted
  • Salt ‘N’ Vinegar

Where to buy: Snaffling Pig, £20

