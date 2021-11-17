When is Black Friday 2021? Key dates and best deals and offers to look out for

Black Friday has come early. Picture: Amazon/Getty Images

What is Black Friday and where can I get the best deals?

If you want to get your Christmas shopping in early, Black Friday is almost here.

Traditionally held on the day following the Thanksgiving Day holiday in America, it falls on the last Friday in November and is one of the biggest retail sales days.

Over the past few years, it has also become hugely popular in the UK, with many companies spanning their sales over a couple of weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big day and what to expect…

Black Friday lands on November 26th this year. Picture: Getty Images

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday falls on November 26 this year.

But huge companies like Amazon have already started their sales a whopping three weeks early.

In fact, the giant retailer has dropped a huge range of deals including discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category.

This includes big discounts on TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products and kids’ toys.

We would also look out for cut prices on Amazon’s streaming services, including Prime and Amazon Music.

If you’re after a new TV show to binge, Amazon is offering up to 50 per cent off selected movies and TV shows through Prime Video between 12-18 November.

New Audible users can also get three months of membership for just 99p until 30 November.

There are also plenty of other pre-Black Friday deals to look out for from the likes of Currys, ASOS, Apple and Boots.

Check out our favourite Black Friday deals to look out for:

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon. Picture: Amazon

A huge saving on Amazon's ring doorbell bundle which includes the doorbell itself and an Echo Dot.

Buy now: £44 from Amazon

Was: £88.99

Saving: £44.99

Kindle

Amazon Kindle. Picture: Amazon

If you are an avid reader, head over to Amazon for some amazing deals on new Kindles, including the Paperwhite Waterproof edition.

Buy now: £79.99 from Amazon

Was: £149.99

Saving: £70

Apple Airpods

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case. Picture: Amazon

Bag yourself a tech bargain with these new generation Apple Airpods which have active Noise Cancellation and a 'transparency mode'.

Buy now: £199 from Amazon

Was: £239

Saving: £40

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B Pro 3 3000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush. Picture: Amazon

You can bag an early Christmas present with this Oral B toothbrush Black Friday deal.

The round toothbrush head oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up 100% more plaque vs manual toothbrush.

Buy now: £39.99 from Amazon

Was: £99.99

Saving: £60

ASOS 20% off

ASOS has an early Black Friday deal which offers 20 per cent off almost all of their products.

You can also get free delivery and returns by downloading the app.

Washing machine

Hotpoint Spin Washing Machine - White. Picture: Currys

Curry's has an amazing deal on their Hotpoint NSWR 743U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine which removes stubborn stains easily with its anti-Stain program.

Buy now: £229 From Currys

Was: £299.99

Saving: £70.99

Fitbit

Fitbit. Picture: Boots

Boots has an early Black Friday deal on selected Fitbits ahead of the big day, including the Charge 4 - Black.

Buy now: £94.99 from Boots

Was: £129.99

Saving: £35