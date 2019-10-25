You can now book yourself a silent hair appointment, perfect for all those people who hate small talk

Hate small talk? Despise telling strangers all about your life as they cut off your locks? Well don’t stress, your time has come.

While some people revel in the opportunity to ramble on to a stranger about their lives while getting a trim or a new colour, others despise it.

To some people, the idea of being trapped in a chair for over an hour being forced to talk about work, family and your no-good ex boyfriend is true hell.

Well – fear no more – as you can now book yourself into a ‘silent’ hair appointment.

London based salon, Not Another Salon, is now offering their customers the option of a silent hair appointment.

Accept for the initial meet and greet and consultation, you don’t have to worry about chatting as you can sit back and relax.

Salon owner Sophia Hilton told Cosmopolitan they think this is an important decision to give their clients.

She said: “In order for us to be a true non judgment company we need to consider all our clients needs.

"With mental health issues on the rise, feeling comfortable to say when you need time out couldn't be more important."

People have been left delighted by the news, and have urged other salons to follow their example.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Good! It’s not a counselling place like must people think it is who go for a haircut.”

Another wrote: “Just after I’d had my third baby, I told my last hairdresser I had a two-month-old, and she said ‘let’s not talk - I think you need a break’, and it was the kindest thing anyone had done for me in a while.”