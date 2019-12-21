“Socks, household appliances and books” are Brits’ most hated Christmas gifts
21 December 2019, 14:58 | Updated: 21 December 2019, 15:33
If you’ve still got some last-minute Christmas shopping, here’s a tip… don’t buy socks!
Often considered an easy option, it’s become a bit of a joke to find you've received socks under the tree.
But a third of people surveyed agree it’s the last thing they actually want.
And if you’re thinking of treating your loved one to a new vacuum cleaner or food mixer, think again.
Household appliances came in second place, with books taking a surprise third place.
Unsurprisingly it’s the grandparents who are the most likely to buy the unwanted gifts however most of us (74%) are too polite to tell them.
A rep for Lovehoney, who hosted the survey, said: “Here’s the proof that socks really are our least favourite present.
“We all get a few traditional but slightly dull presents each Christmas, such as socks and gift sets, which are stored away in a drawer and forgotten about.”
It’s the partners who usually get the presents spot on, with lingerie (21%), sex toys (16%), sexy games (14%) and massage oil (12%) ranking high.
A bit different to socks then!