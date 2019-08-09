Horror for holidaymakers as 56,000 litres of raw sewage flood Spanish resort

9 August 2019

Alice Dear

Alice Dear

A Spanish resort in Costa Blanca, popular with British tourists, was left with the stench of sewage after a pipe flood.

56,000 litres of raw sewage flooded Costa Blanca this week, leaving holidaymakers with a sour stench in their noses.

The flooding has been blamed on a broken pipe near Zenia Boulevard shopping centre, leaving the some streets drenched in filthy water.

In pictures from the area, the normally busy resort looks deserted as the dark water fills the streets.

The flooding started around two o’clock in the afternoon, and it took hours for the pipe to be repaired.

Workers from the town hall are said to have used diggers and sand from the local beach to stop the flow of sewage from spreading.

Fortunately, the sewage did not reach the beach, meaning the council did not need to close it.

“Only a small amount reached the beach but because the beach is so big, it didn’t reach the area where people were sunbathing”, Councillor Angel Noguera explained.

Managers of the sewage plant are now said to be calling an emergency meeting to make sure the incident does not happen again.

