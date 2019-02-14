Spectrum continues to make Disney fans' dreams come true as they drop Mickey Mouse brush range

Spectrum's new Mickey Mouse collection will be released on February 28. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

If you love make-up and Disney, you're going to love Spectrum's new range of brushes.

Spectrum have teamed up with Disney yet again for another collection of must-have make-up accessories.

Following the success of their Snow White and The Little Mermaid brushes, the brand have just dropped another Disney collection.

But this time they're going back to the start, and making it all about the original Disney character – Mickey Mouse.

Walt Disney once said: “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing – that it was all started by a mouse,” – and we sure haven’t.

The range is the third Disney collection. Picture: PH

The collection includes 10 luxury make-up brushes, all marked with the iconic Mickey logo.

You can also get the kits in adorable Mickey bags, including a bum bag, perfect for carrying around the mini brush.

Spectrum said of the collection: “With thoughtful atones and chic craftsmanship, this luxurious collection is a nod to Micket Mouse as an emblem of both serious modern art and, of course, pure fun.”

See the full collection below:

The True Original 10 Piece Set and Pouch Bag (£59.99)

The True Original 10 Piece Set and Pouch Bag. Picture: PH

The True Original 10 Piece Set (£49.99)

The True Original 10 Piece Set. Picture: PH

Mickey Belt Bag and Mini Brush (£39.99)

Mickey Belt Bag and Mini Brush. Picture: PH

Mickey Mouse Wash Bag (£24.99)

Mickey Mouse Wash Bag. Picture: PH

The collection will be available from 9am Thursday 28th February online.