Office work can be as tiring as manual labour, study finds

15 August 2022, 15:23

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Scientists think that mental exhaustion can tire you out just as much as physical work does.

What do you think is more tiring; working in an office or working in manual labour?

This is the debate currently going on after a study found that mental exhaustion can be capable of making you feel just as tired as you would after a day of doing physical labour.

The findings of the study have been published in the Current Biology Journal, where they claim that when intense mental work is carried out over a period of hours, it can cause potentially toxic by-products to build up in the prefrontal cortex.

The debate made its way over to Good Morning Britain today, where The Bald Builders and businessman Richard Farleigh argued their opposing points of view.

The Bald Builders and Richard Farleigh clashed on the study's findings
The Bald Builders and Richard Farleigh clashed on the study's findings. Picture: ITV

Builders and entrepreneurs Sam Hughes, 28, and Brad Hanson, 38, told hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Robert Rinder that there is nothing more exhausting that working on a building site.

The pair said on the show: "We are lucky to be on both sides of the fence, we got an office job, we do social media and we have got our own radio show, so we are in the office half of the time.

"It is tiring and you do take it home but there's nothing more exhausting than being on a building site lifting up concrete blocks, lifting two or three tonnes of material in the morning. There's nothing more tiring than that."

What do you think is more tiring; working in an office or working in manual labour?
What do you think is more tiring; working in an office or working in manual labour? Picture: Getty

Businessman and entrepreneur Richard Farleigh said that while he understands being on a building site can be exhausting, he's glad that this study has shown that mental work is "really tough", and – he argued – often "much tougher".

He said on the morning show: "Mental work is really really tough, and often times much tougher, higher levels of depression more stress, the job involve longer hours and lower pay.

"Doctors and solicitors often get paid less, some of the tradespeople get paid a lot."

The builders said there is "nothing more exhausting" than working on a building site
The builders said there is "nothing more exhausting" than working on a building site. Picture: ITV

He added: "When you work in an office you don't always get a chance to exercise, when are you going to squeeze that in if you have got a family? As the boys said you take your work home a lot of the time, when you work on a building site you leave it there."

The Bald Builders argued that labours are often put in bad positions due to the weather, which can stop them from making money, whereas an office job isn't effected by the elements.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Flying Ant Day is said to be on the way following the summer heatwave

Experts warn that Flying Ant Day could happen 'any day' now

A mum has opened up about her sons names

'My friend says I gave my sons 'naughty names' and now I feel guilty'

Bentley is a farm dog who likes to make friends with the wild porcupines

Dog suffers consequences after trying to make friends with porcupine

The moment an airplane makes it's lowest landing ever

Heart-stopping moment airplane makes ‘lowest landing ever’

The mum thinks it is hard for her son to have to wait 12 months for presents

Mum considers changing son's 'inconvenient' December birthday

Trending on Heart

Here's how long MAFS UK is on for

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2022 are there?

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley has given birth to a baby girl

Richard and Judy's daughter Chloe Madeley gives birth to baby girl

Celebrities

Meet the MAFS 2022 contestants

Married at First Sight UK 2022 line up revealed

TV & Movies

The full Married at First Sight UK line up

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Max George and Maisie Smith are reportedly dating

The Wanted’s Max George 'secretly dating' EastEnders' Maisie Smith

Celebrities

Ekin-Su is already making moves in the fashion industry

Ekin-Su 'signs biggest Love Island fashion deal' worth over £1million

TV & Movies

Which city do you think the Eurovision Song Contest should be held in?

Eurovision announce seven cities shortlisted to host in 2023

Showbiz

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

Celebrities

Nicola and Brooklyn did a joint interview with Variety

Nicola Peltz breaks silence on relationship with Victoria Beckham

Celebrities

Matt Willis has offered advice to parents taking their kids on holiday

Matt Willis gives advice to new parents taking their kids on holiday for the first time

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about the August Super Moon

August Super Moon 2022: When will the Sturgeon Moon be visible in the UK?

Grease's Stockard Channing has spoken out following the death of Olivia Newton-John

Grease's Rizzo releases moving statement following death of Olivia Newton-John

Celebrities

Thousands of spider crabs have been gathering at Cornish beaches

Cornwall visitors told spider crabs are not dangerous as thousands gather at beaches

Maxine won £1m in the National Lottery

NHS worker wins £1 million jackpot just as breast cancer treatment ends

First Dates waitress Laura Tott has shared photos from her wedding

First Dates waitress Laura Tott gets married in stunning Devon ceremony

Celebrities