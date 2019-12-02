These are the UK's most romantic spa hotels for the perfect couples retreat

In need of some quality time? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Whatever you're looking for in a romantic spa getaway for you and your partner, we've got it covered.

With the daily stresses of life, work, and often children, every couple knows it's important to escape normal life for a while and share some quality time just one-on-one.

Is there a better way to do that than with a spa break? No, there isn't – is the answer you were looking for.

But you don't need to travel far to find everything you need, with plenty of spas in the UK offering non-stop pampering, tranquility and five-star service.

To save you the time, we've pulled together the best and most romantic hotel spas in the UK, take a look at our top picks:

Ragdale Hall, Melton Mowbray

Ragdale Hall is a spa hotel hidden in the Leicester town of Melton Mowbray. Ragdale Hall has everything you could want and need from a relaxing getaway for couples including delicious food, stunning grounds and enough pools and spa facilities to keep you entertained. The spa hotel has 65 treatment rooms, six pools, over 11 heat rooms with water experiences, a gym, two cafes, and even relaxation rooms.

Ragdale Hall is situated in the middle of nowhere, with stunning views from every angle. Picture: Ragdale Hall

Ragdale Hall's rooftop pool is their newest feature. Picture: Ragdale Hall

The romantic setting is the perfect place for couples. Picture: Ragdale Hall

WE LOVE the newest addition to Ragdale Hall, the rooftop pool. The 35C heated pool lets you unwind with stunning views of the hall’s grounds and beyond.

WE SUGGEST finding one of the many peaceful spots in the grounds to read or listen to music. The grounds provide healing sunlight over the summer, and crisp picturesque views over the rest of the year.

PERFECT FOR couples who need a break! Ragdale Hall has everything from catering to shops to spa facilities and treatment rooms in it’s beautiful building, meaning you don’t need to worry about anything but simply unwinding.

Check out deals, room prices and availability here.

The Royal Cresent Hotel & Spa, Bath

The Royal Cresent Hotel & Spa, located in the heart of Bath, delivers luxury like no other. The five star hotel and spa is set in the landmark buildings of The Royal Cresent, and is as beautiful inside as it is outside. The Georgian decor throughout the hotel will take you back in time, and the attention to detail will make you feel like royalty. The spa offers the chance to unwind in the relaxation pool, chill out in the jacuzzi, or let yourself go with one of their incredible treatments.

The Royal Cresent Hotel & Spa has beautiful views of Bath. Picture: PH

You will be staying in a British landmark. Picture: PH

The spa is relaxing and tranquil. Picture: PH

WE LOVE the stunning views from the front of the hotel over the ground around the Royal Crescent and into Bath.

WE SUGGEST wandering down to The Dower House Restaurant with your partner for an award-winning meal you’ll never forget.

PERFECT FOR couples who LOVE pure luxury as well as a wonder in the city.

Check out deals, room prices and availability here.

Stoke by Nayland, Suffolk

If you’re looking for a hotel spa with a story, Stoke by Nayland in the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty certainly offers that. Run by the family who originally founded the Copella fruit juice business, the hotel revolves around two championship golf courses and boasts 80 rooms, ranging from standard rooms to Deluxe doubles and Junior suites. The spa itself features a generous indoor pool, hot tub, steam room, sanarium, and concept shower perfect for relaxing. The hotel is also entirely energy-self-sufficient, powered by biogas from an anaerobic digestor, biomass boilers and solar panels fitted in the last ten years.

Stoke By Nayland double room. Picture: Stoke By Nayland

Spa at Stoke by Nayland. Picture: Stoke By Nayland

Self-catering lodge at Stoke by Nayland. Picture: Stoke By Nayland

WE LOVE the luxurious self-catering lodges built on the site of the estate's original women's land army hostel in 2012. The one to four bedroom lodges feature fitted kitchens and are fully stocked with everything a family needs for a short stay.

WE SUGGEST going for dinner at the ‘Lakes Restaurant’ which serves up a delicious a la carte menu with flavours from all around the world including rustic homemade soup, juicy muscles and a lentil ragu.

PERFECT FOR people who love staying active. As well as two golf courses, there’s a squash courts, a top of the range gym and an on-sight gift shop selling everything from clothes to food.

Click here to book a spa day or break.

Thornton Hall, The Wirral

If you want to round off a day of relaxing and pampering with an evening of fine dining, then Thornton Hall will not disappoint. The hotel’s spa is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it’s facilities are surprisingly extensive. It boasts two outdoor hot tubs, multiple saunas and jacuzzis, and even a snow room – meaning visitors can enjoy a Nordic-esque spa experience.

The outdoor hot tubs are one of Thornton Hall's USPs. Picture: Thornton Hall

We recommend trying the tasting menu at The Lawns restaurant. Picture: Thornton Hall

WE LOVE the outdoor hot tubs, which are a rare and welcome addition to a UK spa. Visitors can even order alcoholic or soft drinks straight to their jacuzzi via a button, providing quite the VIP experience.

WE SUGGEST trying out the tasting menu with wine at The Lawns restaurant. The friendly and knowledgeable staff talk you through every course (each of which comes with a different wine to accompany it) with impressive expertise.

PERFECT FOR couples who not only have high standards when it comes to spa facilities, but also want to enjoy high quality food and wine.

Click here to book a spa day or break.

The Landmark Hotel, London

This historic 5 star hotel is situated in the heart of the capital where you can escape the hustle and bustle of London town. Whether you’re dining in the stunning Winter Garden Restaurant, unwinding in the comfort and privacy of your spectacular room, or relaxing in the sensual spa and health club, there’s plenty to make a trip to the Landmark Hotel the ideal destination.

This historic 5 star hotel is situated in the heart of the capital. Picture: PH

there’s plenty to make a trip to the Landmark Hotel the ideal destination. Picture: PH

WE LOVE the stunning appearance of the rooms! You are guaranteed to be treated to the highest quality surroundings and comfort for a memorable stay away from home. The spacious, bright and versatile rooms are elegant, smart and feature luxurious amenities to make your trip extra special.

WE SUGGEST dining in the Great Central Bar and Restaurant, a nod to the Landmark’s history as one of the great railway hotels in the 19th Century. Offering a delicious modern-European menu in a stylish yet relaxed atmosphere that takes you back to the era of train travel. Take a seat at theneighbourhood style bar or relax in an armchair and bask in the richly historic scenery.

PERFECT FOR couples looking for a night away to celebrate an anniversary or special occasion. Whilst prices for a room do not come cheap, your money will go a long way as you’re guaranteed a memorable stay at the Landmark Hotel. Be sure to ask for a private tour around the hotel by theBell staff to take in all the facilities the hotel has to offer you during your stay.

Book your stay here.