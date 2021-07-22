The UK's top 10 secret lidos: Gorgeous outdoor swimming pools open to the public

Desperate to cool off with a nice swim but live nowhere near a beach? You might be just up the road from one of these gorgeous lidos!

The heatwave has got everyone craving a swim - and you could have a gorgeous outdoor pool right on your doorstep.

But if you're worried that everyone has the same idea as you, you might need to look for one of the UK's quieter outdoor pools.

To save you the effort, the team at ShowersToYou.co.uk looked for the least tagged lidos on Instagram, and these are the top ten - from Aberdeenshire to Devon!

Nantwich Outdoor Brine Pool, Cheshire

This is the only inland brine swimming pool in Britain. Picture: Getty

Located in Cheshire, this is a huge outdoor pool filled with salty water - the only inland brine pool left in the UK.

Turn up early, as once the pool is full, it's one in, one out!

The pool is open from May to October, and is a warm 22C. Need to get out of the sun for a bit? There's an indoor pool at the complex, too.

Click here for more information and prices.

Shap Swimming Pool, Cumbria

This outdoor swimming pool is open May to September. Picture: Shap Swimming Pool

Located 1000ft above sea level, this Cumbrian gem is the highest outdoor pool in the UK!

The 16-metre pool is fully enclosed and has benches, a paddling pool, picnic tables and a kiosk for drinks and snacks.

It's £5 a swim, and under-8s go free.

Click here for more information.

Buckfastleigh Open Air Pool, South Devon

This is a gorgeous lido in South Devon. Picture: Buckfastleigh Open Air Pool Twitter

This beautiful lido is located in the historic town of Buckfastleigh, which is on the edge of Dartmoor National Park.

The 21m long pool is heated to 27 degrees, so the water is warm, whatever the weather - unlike the sea and nearby rivers!

There is also lots of space for stretching out and catching some rays - so don't forget your SPF!

Click here for more information and prices.

Petersfield Lido, Hampshire

This lido is in Hampshire and has lots of space for sunbathing. Picture: Petersfield Lido

This 25m long swimming pool is flanked by a large sun terrace, and has picnic benches perfect for picnics.

The pool is heated to 27C, and is open every day from late April to mid-September.

The pool was newly renovated last year, and goes down 3m in the deep end where there is a springboard.

Click here for more information and prices.

Chagford Swimming Pool, Dartmoor

This is a peaceful oasis in the heart of Dartmoor. Picture: Chagford Swimming Pool

Chagford Swimming Pool is a beautiful, community-run, open air pool set on the banks of the river Teign in Devon.

It is filled with cleaned river water, and kept at a temperature of approximately 27 °C.

Little ones can play in the delightful toddler pool complete with toy boats, watering cans and ducks.

There's also a wildflower garden perfect for relaxing in with a good book.

Click here for more information and prices.

Park Road Pools, north London

This north London lido gets incredibly busy, booking is essential. Picture: Park Road Pools

Located in Crouch End, north London, this massive outdoor pool is a hidden gem.

Unsurprisingly it gets very busy very quickly, so you will need to book in advance.

Click here for more information, and to download the booking app.

New Cumnock Pool, Ayrshire

This is a beautiful pool in the heart of Ayrshire, Scotland. Picture: New Cumnock Pool

The newly pool has open public swimming as well as aquafit classes and mum and baby sessions.

It is located opposite the New Cumnock Town Hall, and is 25m long.

Click here for more information and prices.

Hillingdon Lido, Uxbridge

Hillingdon Lido is in West London. Picture: Getty

Soak up some serious art deco vibes at this outdoor pool, which was built in 1935.

It was used as a training pool for the 2012 Olympics, and now welcomes swimmers and families seven days a week.

Swimmers need to pre-book, and slots are limited to one hour sessions.

Click here for more information, pricing and to book.

Stonehaven Open Air Pool, Aberdeenshire

This lido is a fantastic outing for families and serious swimmers. Picture: Stonehaven Open Air Pool Facebook

This Olympic sized heated open air public pool first opened in 1934, and is the northernmost lido in the UK.

One of the best things about this lido is their 'Moonlight Swims', which is a late night swimming session all the way until midnight!

It's filled with clean sea water kept at a toasty 29C, and has a paddling pool for children aged under 8.

There are also sheltered sun terraces, perfect for a lazy day reading and relaxing.

Click here for more information.

Wycombe Rye Lido, Bucks

Wycombe Rye Lido is a peaceful swimming spot in South Bucks. Picture: Wycombe Rye Lido Facebook

Built in 1955, Wycombe Rye Lido is located in the historic market town of High Wycombe.

It has heated outdoor pools and lots of outside space to read, relax and tan.

Booking is essential.

Click here for more information.