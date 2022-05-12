Exclusive

The Rethinkers podcast with Katrina Ridley: How to have a more sustainable holiday this summer

12 May 2022, 12:17 | Updated: 12 May 2022, 12:18

You can have a more sustainable holiday
You can have a more sustainable holiday. Picture: Getty Images/Global
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Rethinkers podcast with Katrina Ridley: Listen to new episodes now on Global Player.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Responsible and sustainable tourism is on the rise, with people increasingly wanting to leave a smaller footprint on the planet.

But while you might picture an eco-holiday as a camping trip half an hour from your house, there are plenty of ways you can see the world and also support positive change.

Listen to The Rethinkers now on Global Player.

For the ninth episode of her podcast The Rethinkers, Katrina Ridley was joined by writer, filmmaker and founder of the award-winning Green Traveller website – Richard Hammond.

Richard has given his simple tips on how we can all start making our holidays less impactful on the environment.

Heart's Katrina Ridley has been looking at ways to have a more sustainable holiday
Heart's Katrina Ridley has been looking at ways to have a more sustainable holiday. Picture: Instagram

How to have a more sustainable holiday this year

What are you packing?

As well as carefully planning your holiday outfits, Richard also suggests removing all single use plastic from your luggage.

He explained: “Reduce taking single use plastic, it can be as simple as packing a refillable water bottle.

“A lot of countries don’t have facilities to deal with single use plastic so you can also take off plastic wrapping from items.”

Think about how you are getting to your destination
Think about how you are getting to your destination. Picture: Alamy

How will you get there?

With flying having the biggest impact on the environment, Richard suggests you could swap an airplane for the train.

He said: “The high-speed train systems in Europe is amazing.

“A lot of investment went into it pre pandemic, there are sleeper trains where you can travel long distances to the far corners of Europe.

“I went to Barcelona in a day, I got the train at 7am and was there by 7pm, also the holiday starts as soon as you leave your house.”

Where will you stay?

Richard asks travellers to be more aware of the hotels they are choosing when planning a holiday.

There are so many options now when it comes to more sustainable businesses, and companies such as Booking.com flag up eco certified hotels in search results so the work is done for you.

He added: “Try to use peer reviewed websites and see what your friends are saying on social media when you’re looking for green hotels.”

For more about Richard and details on his new book ‘The Green Traveller’ checkout: www.greentraveller.co.uk.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The woman has asked Mumsnet for advice

'My neighbours look over my fence to talk to each other - it's ruining my privacy'
A new puzzle challenges you to find the hidden corgi

Can you spot the corgi in the Queen's Jubilee brainteaser?

Someone has just become the UK's biggest ever lottery winner

Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £184 million jackpot
Make sure you don't miss the spectacular Blood Moon!

When is the total lunar eclipse, what is a Blood Moon and how can I watch it in the UK?
A man has revealed he's not allowed to see his nephew

'My sister has banned me from seeing my nephew because my dog has the same name'

Trending on Heart

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo

TV & Movies

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Celebrities

Kellie Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders

Here's where EastEnders actress Kellie Shirley is now 10 years after Carly Wicks role

TV & Movies

Adele has shared new pictures of her home with Rich Paul

Adele confirms she’s moved in with boyfriend Rich Paul in adorable unseen photos

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh's huge The Chase salary revealed

The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s huge six-figure salary ‘revealed’

Celebrities

Harvey Price has been learning how to do food shopping

Proud mum Katie Price reveals Harvey now shops for his own dinner ingredients

Celebrities

Here's the cast of Conversations with Friends

Conversations with Friends cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding details revealed: Venue, dress and celebrity guests

Celebrities

Emmerdale viewers think they know who will be killed

Emmerdale fans convinced Noah Dingle dies in shock ‘mistaken identity’ twist

TV & Movies

Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Laura Norton's life off screen with co star fiancé

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett has revealed something about the celebrity version of The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals secret trick to help celebrities get questions right

TV & Movies

The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK

How can I watch HBO's The Staircase in the UK?

TV & Movies

A woman has complained about her neighbours

‘My neighbour keeps hanging her washing in my garden without asking’
The Chase won the best daytime gong at the BAFTA TV Awards over the weekend

Paul Sinha says 'it stings' as The Chase BAFTA win is cut from main show

TV & Movies

The Malone family enjoyed their son's wedding

Gogglebox’s Malone family enjoy celebrations at ‘secret’ son's wedding

Gogglebox